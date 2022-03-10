The Most Coveted Awards of Indian Automotive Industry – Indian Car of the Year and Indian Motorcycle of the Year – Set New Benchmarks of Excellence

JK Tyre & Industries Limited, India’s leading tyre manufacturer & pioneers of radial technology presented Indian automotive industry’s most prestigious and sought-after honuors, thein a glittering ceremony in New Delhi. The prominent awards ceremony, which connotes the highest auto performance standards, was held in the presence of industry visionaries, top executives, and auto enthusiasts.

Highlighting its popularity across the nation, the Mahindra XUV 700 was announced the ‘Indian Car of the Year 2022’, while the TVS Raider, which is a favorite among biking aficionados, was awarded the ‘Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2022’. Marking its fourth year at the ICOTY platform, the Premium Car Award 2022 by ICOTY was bagged by the Mercedes Benz S-Class. Lastly, the Audi e-tron won the ‘Green Car Award 2022 by ICOTY’. This award was introduced in 2021 with an aim to recognize the contribution of manufacturers towards the future of mobility.

Presided by a group of veteran & eminent jury members, the contenders were judged against customer-centric parameters like fuel-efficiency, safety, value for money, comfort, styling, price, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money, suitability, etc. amongst many others.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, presented the awards to the winners along with Mr. Yogendra Pratap, Chairman, ICOTY 2022, Mr. Aspi Bhathena, Chairman, IMOTY 2022, along with other jury members.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, said, “The prestigious ICOTY and IMOTY awards have become synonymous with excellence in the Indian automobile industry, honoring cars and bikes. The awards are as much about celebrating design and manufacturing excellence, as also recognizing the stellar craftsmanship of our Indian automotive industry even in the face of daunting challenges. Today’s winners represent expert’s judgement of the best that is available to customers right now, and we sincerely congratulate the automotive industry on a very impressive year. It has been an absolute joy to witness the same zeal translating on to the roads. These awards are a testimony to that fervor for excellence and being part of this remarkable journey for last 17 years continuously has been simply wonderful.”

Introduced in 2005 and 2007, the ICOTY and IMOTY, respectively, are the most prestigious awards in the Indian Automobile Industry. The eminent jury is domain experts from the motoring fraternity in India, and the panel finalizes the names after due diligence.

Given the unprecedented times, the awards were organized in a highly secure environment to ensure the safety of the guests and adherence to the social distancing norms.

Representing Mahindra XUV 700, the winner of ICOTY 2022, Mr. Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automobile Division, M&M Ltd said, “We would like to thank the ICOTY 2022 jury for conferring this honour. It is a ringing endorsement for the global standards of design, product development, engineering, manufacturing, and quality that has been put in creating this world-class product, in line with our Honorable Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It recognizes our continued focus on delivering a strong customer value proposition through innovative and category disrupting products.”

Representing TVS Motors which emerged as the winner of IMOTY 2022, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar – Senior Vice President Marketing, TVS Motors, said, “IMOTY has always been the most coveted awards in the automotive industry with sheer expertise that backups at the jury level. The TVS Raider getting felicitation from the esteemed jury has been really heartening with deep sense of pride as we accept this on behalf of the entire team of TVS Motors and all the consumers who have showered their love for TVS Raider.”

The ICOTY & IMOTY awards recognize and reward the rigorous efforts made by auto manufacturers in the areas of design excellence, innovation and R&D to ensure customer satisfaction.

Winner of Premium Car Award 2022 by ICOTY, Mr. Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz said, “Thank you everyone for this recognition. The S-Class is proudly made in India and is a class-leading high-end luxury technology enabled car.”

On being honored with ‘Green Car Award 2022 by ICOTY’, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Extremely happy to receive the award from ICOTY, it’s the best in the Indian Automotive Industry. We are also happy as we have launched 5 electric cars in India and the e-tron wins this award and also, our e-tron GT came as the runner-up. We are thankful to our customers who have been liking this car all this while and thank you to all our jury for the recognition.”

Congratulating the ICOTY award winners, Mr. Yogendra Pratap, Chairman, ICOTY 2022, said, “It is heartening to see the amazing work that is happening around us in spite of the many challenges that our sector is going through. I congratulate the winner of the ICOTY 2022 and all the contestants as they focused on the needs of the consumer.”

Mr. Aspi Bhathena, Chairman, IMOTY 2022, said, “The consumer is ever-discerning and is always looking for something better. ICOTY and IMOTY recognises those who respond by raising the bar in their respective segment with their innovation and deep understanding of the Indian consumer.”

IMOTY: All motorcycles that qualify for these awards are new models. Existing motorcycles that have had cosmetic facelifts or small mechanical changes, like different power or drive-trains, do not qualify for this award. The country of origin does not matter, but they have to be manufactured or assembled in India and be on sale in showrooms before November 30th of the previous year. The motorcycles should have been homologated for Indian type approval, but those imported through the CBU route are not considered.

ICOTY: All cars that qualify for these awards are new models. Existing cars that have had cosmetic facelifts or small mechanical changes, like different power or drive-trains, do not qualify for this award. The country of origin does not matter, but they have to be manufactured or assembled in India and be on sale in showrooms before November 30th of the previous year. The cars should have been homologated for Indian type approval, but those imported through the CBU route are not considered.

IMOTY: Selection of the Winner is by a simple voting system, where each member of the jury has a maximum of 25 points. Every Jury member can allot a maximum of 10 points to one motorcycle. And every Jury member must give points to at least 5 of the contending motorcycles. A very fair and transparent system makes the IMOTY the most credible auto award.

ICOTY: Selection of the Winner is by a simple voting system, where each member of the jury has a maximum of 25 points. Every Jury member can allot a maximum of 10 points to one car. And every Jury member must give points to at least 5 of the contending cars. A very fair and transparent system makes the ICOTY the most credible auto award.

