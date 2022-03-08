Titan Launches Partnership with Name.com to Provide Three Months of Free Business Email with Every Domain

Business Wire India

Titan, the first professional email suite built for businesses to enable richer customer relationships, announced the launch of a new partnership with Name.com. All Name.com customers can now access Titan’s next-generation email suite free for three months.



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Name.com to help more businesses grow their brand,” said Bhavin Turakhia, founder and CEO of Titan. “Name.com is a pioneer in web presence, and we’re excited to be able to bring our email suite to their customers.”

The Titan email suite is feature-rich with tools like Read Receipts, which lets users know when their recipients have opened an email, and the Send Later feature which allows users to schedule optimally-timed emails. Follow-up Reminders nudge follow-ups on unreplied emails, and Email Templates save frequently-sent responses for repeated use. Additionally, Titan’s built-in calendar allows collaboration between team members and guests on all modern email platforms.

Titan allows users to import their email from other email platforms, including Gmail, and lets them access multiple email accounts in the same interface. Titan offers native apps on iOS and Android.

“We were looking for an easy to use and reliable email service with a dynamic feature set to add to our existing product suite,” said Dave McBreen, VP at Name.com. “Titan checked all the boxes. Their flawless IP reputation ensures reliable email delivery, and they keep user accounts safe from attack with advanced security measures. They even make it easy to manage your inbox with webmail and mobile applications and offer impeccable support. Titan was an easy choice.”

In addition to Name.com, Titan is available to users through partnerships with several leading web presence providers worldwide.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...