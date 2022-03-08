India’s First Women UG Mine Managers, Hindustan Zinc’s Sandhya and Yogeshwari Felicitated by Ministry of Labour and Employment

Business Wire India

India’s First Women Underground Mine Managers – Sandhya Rasakatla and Yogeshwari Rane from Hindustan Zinc were felicitated for their efforts and work in the mining industry by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) along with Ministry of Labour and Employment organised a special Women’s Day Event to acknowledge and felicitate women who are breaking new grounds in the mining industry. The event was graced by the presence of Shri Bhupender Yadav, Hon’ble Minister for Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change – Government of India; Shri Rameshwar Teli, Hon’ble Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Petroleum and Natural Gas – Government of India; and Shri Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment – Government of India. Both Sandhya and Yogeshwari created history last year by becoming the first women to pass the “First Class Mines Manager” certificate of competency in the “Unrestricted” category, and subsequently becoming the First Women Underground Mine Managers in India with Hindustan Zinc.

Speaking on their achievement, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, “The decision to allow women to work in UG Mines was revolutionary by the Govt of India, which has brought about a societal change. At Hindustan Zinc, we have always encouraged our women in mining by giving them equal platform and opportunities to work in our mining operations. I congratulate Sandhya and Yogeshwari on this immense achievement. Working in the mining sector and being the first Indian women mine managers, is an inspiration for all the budding women mining engineers who want to pursue a career in this sector.”

A tweet posted by The Ministry of Mines said, “India gets its first-ever woman underground mine manager 👏👏 Sandhya Rasakatla & Yogeshwari Rane became the first Indian women to work in an underground mine at @Hindustan_Zinc #NaariShakti #WomenInMining #InternationalWomensDay @MinistryWCD”

Mining Engineers Sandhya and Yogeshwari have both been a part of HZL since 2018. Yogeshwari is the first woman to pass a ‘First Class Mines Manager’ certification in both ‘restricted’ and ‘unrestricted’ category. Sandhya was also the first woman in India to receive the ‘Second-Class Manager’s Certificate’ in the unrestricted category. Like any other woman in mining, these engineers wouldn’t have been able to achieve this if not for a landmark decision in 2019. Following the amendments in the Mines Act 1952 in 2019; wherein government decided to exempt women employed in any mine above and below ground from the provisions of section 46 of the Mines Act, 1952; Hindustan Zinc was the first company to deploy women engineers like Sandhya and Yogeshwari to gain experience in the underground mine operations.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...