Attensi Supports foodpanda’s growth with Gamified Simulation Training for Customer Support and Product Consistency

Solution closes 89% of knowledge gaps and boosts learning effectiveness by more than 300%

Training for product and service consistency as foodpanda onboards thousands of new restaurant partners each year

Immersive, interactive training program deployed in seven countries and in multiple languages

Training results in enhanced consistency in kitchen protocols and customer contact skills

In a powerful sign of how advanced training solutions can support the e-commerce industry, Attensi has successfully deployed a cutting-edge, gamified simulation training solution internationally for foodpanda to deliver deeper knowledge, reduce time to competence and drive consistency.

Across seven countries and in multiple languages, foodpanda is using the Attensi solution to train its restaurant partners on best practices in dish preparation and operating protocols. In addition, foodpanda has also deployed Attensi’s solutions to train its contact center employees to ensure system adoption and best practices in customer service.

“Service quality is a priority for our team, as customers look to foodpanda for fuss-free deliveries wherever they are. Our job is to deliver a consistently positive experience to millions of users across the region every day, regardless of which country or city they’re located in,” said Rohit Appadurai, Head of Quality Assurance, Training & Knowledge at foodpanda. “Attensi’s training has proved critical in ensuring consistency in our service quality, so we are able to provide high-quality customer interactions at our service centres across Asia.”

Only months into Attensi’s collaboration with foodpanda, the initiative has already reaped impressive results: The Attensi solution is closing 89% of identified knowledge gaps, with 93% of trainees feeling confident in their knowledge after completing the curriculum. As just one example of learning effectiveness, a module training foodpanda workers on a key software program needed to process orders increased their score from 23% on their first attempt to 95% on their best attempt — a 313% increase. Overall, the program has led to increased scores on key KPIs assessing customer experience, business accuracy and compliance — with some territories showing a 10% increase of “Perfect Interaction” cases (where combined KPI scores are 100%).

Training Supports Initiatives to Scale Product Quality and Staff Onboarding

For its engagement with Attensi, foodpanda chose a subset of seven countries to deploy a training solution focused on delivering reliable, high-quality products and customer experience. Given that product quality should be consistent regardless of origin, kitchen staff must be provided with standardized training across the partner network to ensure food items are prepared in the same way. Attensi delivered an engaging, consistent and scalable training to these multiple kitchens in multiple languages. In addition, Attensi is supporting foodpanda in onboarding new staff to its contact centers by improving competency and skill sets to deliver outstanding customer service.

For both the kitchen and customer contact technology trainings, the Attensi platform combines concepts of interactive gaming, scenario-based learning and behavioral psychology into a compelling and effective training experience that has helped foodpanda grow as the largest food delivery service in Asia, including onboarding 30,000 restaurants and suppliers just in the last year. Partner restaurants benefit from foodpanda’s ability to create a frictionless, technology-enabled and interconnected customer experience without the hassle and heavy costs of building and running their own delivery platform.

The engaging, digital learning environment allows any errors or learning curves to happen safely away from customer-facing environments. Meanwhile, the Attensi training curriculum for the customer contact system is already closing knowledge gaps. Trainees are also giving positive feedback on the Attensi interfaces; they are particularly enjoying the gamification elements that make the learning experience itself more engaging and fun and stimulate a desireto train.

“foodpanda is playing a vital role providing customers with home food delivery,” said Greg Hull, Attensi’s Global Head of Hospitality and Leisure. “The question was always ‘how does foodpanda solve the logistical hurdle of training staff that are not employed directly by them and are operating their own kitchens?’ By deploying our digital game-based-training, we are starting to solve that problem. Attensi is proud to support foodpanda’s rapid growth.”

In a sign of the benefits Attensi training can bring to the broader e-commerce industry, DX Ventures — the venture arm of foodpanda owner DeliveryHero — has also invested directly in Attensi as part of an overall strategy to support founder-led companies that are innovating in the food and grocery ecosystem around the world.

“We’re proud to support Attensi as part of our mission to foster growth at companies that can drive innovation in the food and grocery industry,” said Miguel Suarez Gallo, Principal at DX Ventures. “Training is a key component of scaling up any company’s operations, and Attensi has proven itself as a global leader in providing the advanced training solutions that allow rapidly growing companies to effectively upskill their front-line staff. We’re glad to have played a small part in helping to bring Attensi’s cutting-edge solutions to foodpanda.”

About Attensi

Attensi is the world’s leading provider of high impact gamified training — the most effective way to upskill your people with significant improvements in your KPIs. Engage your staff with immersive 3D training, powered by the best insights from human psychology, learning, and gaming.

Whether on mobile, desktop, or VR, empower your people to master new skills with training they will want to complete and repeat. Recreate their working environments with immersive 3D graphics, realistic scenarios, and interactive dialogues with voice-acted avatars to test their knowledge. All in a safe, learning-by-doing environment.

Attensi has delivered gamified simulation training in over 140 countries, in more than 30 languages. Our customers include Circle K, Bosch Siemens Home Appliances, Accenture, Hiscox, Scatec Solarand many more. Attensi is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in London, Köln, Boston and Palo Alto.

