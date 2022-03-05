Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Opens Its Doors for Advanced Vertigo Treatment with NeuroEquilibrium in Coimbatore

Business Wire IndiaSri Ramakrishna Hospital, in collaboration with NeuroEquilibrium, launched Coimbatore’s first super-speciality dizziness and vertigo diagnosis and treatment center on 4th March 2022. This center will house cutting edge vertigo diagnostic systems and provide specialized rehabilitation therapies for patients affected by balance disorders.

This center was inaugurated by D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, Managing Trustee – SNR SONS Charitable Trust, R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee – SNR SONS Charitable Trust, Swathy Rohit, Chief Operating Officer – Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Dr. P. Sukumaran, Medical Director – Dean – Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, C.V. Ramkumar, Chief Executive Officer – Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Rajneesh Bhandari, Managing Director at NeuroEquilibrium, Dr. Anita Bhandari, Clinical Director at NeuroEquilibrium, and other doctors at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital graced the occasion.

Vertigo is a sign of a condition that can make one feel like the environment around is spinning or moving when in fact, there is no such movement at all. This sensation can interfere with the daily activities of an individual, and it becomes extremely difficult for them to perform the simplest of tasks. It’s a little known fact that over 15% of the Indian population experience some form of Vertigo and dizziness caused due to balance disorders. It can affect people of all ages leading to a sensation of spinning, unsteadiness, imbalance, and even falls.

Vertigo is a symptom that can occur due to about 40 different diseases of the inner ear and brain. Dr. Anita Bhandari, Clinical Director at NeuroEquilibrium, said, “Vertigo and dizziness are treatable if proper diagnosis is done using specialized tests. These patients often suffer for long durations due to a lack of diagnosis and proper treatment.”

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, in collaboration with NeuroEquilibrium, India’s largest and most advanced chain of vertigo treatment clinics, has set up a super-speciality diagnosis and treatment center for the evaluation and treatment of vertigo and balance disorders. This specialized vertigo clinic utilizes advanced diagnostic equipment to diagnose and treat all causes of dizziness and balance disorders with customized medical treatment and vestibular rehabilitation after diagnosing the underlying cause of vertigo and balance disorders to ensure better outcomes.

Here’s what patients can expect from this treatment center

To treat such a condition, it is essential for patients to undergo proper diagnosis and find the root cause of the balance disorder or Vertigo by utilizing cutting-edge differential dizziness diagnostic technologies to analyze the symptoms and severity of episodes in real-time on NeuroEquilibrium’s innovative evaluation platform. Their assessment platform is a comprehensive diagnostic system that integrates various diagnostic tests on one platform.

To determine the source of the patient’s Vertigo, tests are performed using diagnostic devices such as Videonystagmography (VNG), Electronystagmography (ENG), Craniocorpography (CCG), Subjective Visual Vertical (SVV), computerized Dynamic Visual Acuity (DVA), and Vestibular Rehabilitation Therapy (VRT).

Doctors diagnose and treat patients with vertigo and balance disorders through the above-mentioned comprehensive evaluations, and by leveraging their assessment platform, they are able to maintain customized reporting, one-click patient data retrieval, rehabilitation and patient monitoring modules. Data from these tests are automatically and seamlessly saved on the cloud.

Rajneesh Bhandari, Managing Director, NeuroEquilibrium, said, “NeuroEquilibrium is very proud to be associated with the prestigious Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, this is the 150th NeuroEquilibrium clinic in India. NeuroEquilibrium brings the latest diagnostic technology to Coimbatore, which was previously available only in select vertigo treatment centers in the USA and Europe. Besides differential diagnosis of dizziness and vertigo patients, the center will also be providing specialized rehabilitation therapies for these patients.”

According to a communication from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital (https://www.sriramakrishnahospital.com/), The region’s first treatment center employs interdisciplinary process-driven programmes, curating unique personalized treatment strategies as well as a range of therapeutic solutions based on clinical research for patients with vertigo and dizziness concerns, and require continuous and comprehensive care to improve their quality of life.

