MetaworldPad: New Metaverse Crypto Set To Outpace Shiba Inu’s Shiberse

As well known in our current age, cryptocurrency is one of the trending and largest investment sectors. Investors have made a lot of money from currencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. One of the reasons why cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu got massive adoption by the investors is that they are community-based, the coin’s success depends largely on the growth of the community and its utility has a lesser role to play in this regard.

To build utility around SHIB, Shiba Inu has recently decided to foray into the metaverse. The official name of the Shiba Inu metaverse is yet to be revealed, but for the time being it’s dubbed ‘Shiberse’. According to a recent Gartner report, it is predicted that by 2026, one in four people are expected to spend at least an hour a day in the Metaverse for work, shopping, etc. In the proposed NFT-powered metaverse, users can own things like avatars, land, digital apparel, and other items, and migrate them across platforms via their crypto wallet. Metaverse will unlock economic opportunities for users and creators alike, whether through play-to-earn like (Shiba Inu’s Shiberse), creating items that others can purchase as NFTs, or even designing games and places that users can explore and enjoy for a fee. MetaworldPad is set to revolutionize this building ecosystem by paving the path for upcoming projects.



What is MetaworldPad (MWP) Token?



MetaWorldPad token (MWP) is a deflationary token that applies 12% tax on all buys and 18% tax on all Sell transactions. 6% from Buy and 9% from each sell is distributed among MWP holders in USDT. Metaworldpad tokens aims to be one of the virtual, popular, and highest revenue-generating BEP-20 tokens on the Binance smart chain while also rewarding its holder in USDT. MWP is currently trading on PancakeSwap (V2).

MetaworldPad serves as the perfect investment platform for investors who want access to newly launched projects based on Metaverse. Investors can stake MetaworldPad token (MWP) to get access to invest in the upcoming projects being launched on the platform that could become upcoming Shiba Inu of Metaverse. The MWP tokens won’t just provide access to presale, but holders will also earn more rewards in USDT just from holding them. Benefits of holding MWP tokens include USDT reflections, beneficial staking gains and possible entry to the first ever Metaverse stake drop.

MetaworldPad token empowers a virtual world where everyone can participate and interact with each other as they do in the real world. Participants can create digital assets in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), upload them into the market place and integrate them into games. MWP enables NFTs creators with actual ownership of their creations and rewards them for participation in its ecosystem’s transactions and interaction such as transaction fees, staking, and selling game items.

MetaworldPad believes the metaverse is the next generation of the internet and aims to give early access to its community. MetaworldPad ecosystem includes unique utilities like P2E (Play to Earn) game, metaverse Launchpad, and tokenization and NFTs ecosystem as mentioned above.

Platform Features:

1)MetaworldPad Launchpad

Metaworldpad Launchpad allows its holder to enjoy IDO on new decentralized metaverse themed projects launched on the platform. The launchpad improves the metaverse investment and takes metaverse space to another level. MetaworldPad enables its holders to build a platform that transfers characters, currencies, interactions, and assets and potentially giving token holders to participate in the presale of next Shiba Inu. NFT and Tokenization Ecosystem.

Non-fungible assets will play an essential role in the metaverse; they can represent domains, digital real-estate, user avatars, access passes, and digital rights. The NFT metaverse project will drive the possibilities of using NFT as the deed to virtual assets. MetaworldPad will provide ​​Developers with API-based infrastructure to develop NFTs and project tokenization into GameFi applications quickly. MetaworldPad ecosystem offers developers the infrastructure required to integrate and offer in-game items, upgradable NFTs, mystery boxes with varying rarity NFTs.



MetaworldPad contract: 0x8F5547bc87205c953c724d7fE748EF0ca34F81F0

Website: https://metaworldpad.io

