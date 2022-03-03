OptimHire Aims to Disrupt the USD 31 Billion IT Recruiting Industry

Business Wire India

OptimHire, a Hyderabad-based global recruiting firm, aims to disrupt the $31 Billion IT Recruiting Industry by using AI, Automation, Crowding-Sourcing, and Gig-Economy. OptimHire has created a 3-way ecosystem between Companies, Candidates, and Referral Partners (Online marketers, Affiliates, Freelance recruiters) reducing average hiring time from 6 Months to just 12 Days.



Companies using OptimHire platform get Free Job posting, Free access to 600,000+ Pre-Screened Candidates, and Free AI-powered Recruiting Platform (ATS System) and irrespective of the size of the business, OptimHire serves customers across segments, from Startups to mid-size companies to large MNCs, namely Google, Amazon, Xiaomi, Jio, Rapido, Credijusto, etc.



In the recruiting industry, the traditional hiring process comes with numerous challenges. Firstly, companies need to buy expensive job postings, resume database and spend lakhs of rupees on ATS systems. Secondly, after job posting is published, they have to wait for 2 to 8 weeks to get responses from Candidates. Next, they spend 100+ hours screening resumes, coordinating Interviews, and negotiating offers with candidates. Thus, this entire process takes up to 6 months and it becomes more cumbersome, costing companies huge losses because of the time delay. Understanding these core challenges faced by the companies, OptimHire comes with a 360degree solution wherein it uniquely combines and enables Placement Services, Job boards, Referral partners, AI tools and Interview Tools into an All-in-One Recruiting platform. Also, companies can save 100+ hours as OptimHire will pre-screen candidates as per their custom hiring process and look at hiring candidates just in a few days.

Lakshmi M Kodali (Larry), Founder & CEO – OptimHire said, “We are delighted to be part of the Recruitment industry in a time when the IT industry is experiencing exponential growth, and at the same time Great Resignation trend that is resulting in a talent shortage crisis. We have noticed a huge rise in demand for tech candidates, we expect this to continue for at least the next five years. At OptimHire, we help companies hire developers in Days, not Months, by providing free access to over 6 lakhs pre-screened tech talents and AI-powered recruiting platform.”

“We have raised INR 20 Crores in Seed funding from Mucker Capital and Pitbull Ventures. Now, with over 120 clients and witnessing 26% growth MoM, we intend to raise INR 150 Crores in the next phase of Series A funding. We would like to capitalize on product innovation and expand our team across geographies with priority markets being India, United States, Canada,” he further added.

OptimHire Benefits:

For Companies



Free access to 600,00+ pre-interviewed developers

Free Job Posting

Free ATS (Application Tracking System)

10X Faster Hiring – OptimHire on average reduces hiring time from 6 months to just 12 days

For Job Seekers



50% to 300% Hike in Salary – OptimHire’s ecosystem enables job opportunities from across the globe. As companies compete for the best talent, OptimeHire’s helps in finding the best job opportunities with the highest pay for the job seekers.

10X Faster Placement – OptimHire’s Global Job ecosystem facilitates candidate a provision to fill only a single application to apply to multiple positions. Thus, making the whole process 10X faster and easier for candidates.

For Referral Partners – Online Marketers/Affiliates/Freelance Recruiters



10X Income – OptimHire pays up to 50% of the revenue that it makes on each placement as commission to the Referral Partner.

10X Transparent & Ease of Use – OptimHire is the only company in the HRTech Industry that has created the most transparent & sophisticated Referral System. OptimHire’s Referral Partners have all the tools and have complete transparency on the Hiring stages of their referred candidates.

