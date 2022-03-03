BioNTech Chief Operating Officer Dr. Sierk Poetting to Steer IQM Global Expansion as Chairman; Axel Thierauf Transitions into a New Role as the Chair of IQM Quantum Council.

Business Wire India

Today, IQM Quantum Computers (IQM) announced a new chairman to accelerate business growth and focus on its global expansion and scalable production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005441/en/

BioNTech Chief Operating Officer Dr. Sierk Poetting (Photo: Business Wire)

IQM announced today that Dr. Sierk Poetting, COO of BioNTech SE, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board at IQM Quantum Computers. Poetting is experienced in the rapid transformation of fast-growing companies and globally expanding businesses, areas needed for IQM to scale through the next development phase. Poetting serves as Chief Operating Officer at BioNTech SE, a next-generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. He holds a Master of Science in Optical Sciences from the University of Arizona and a Ph.D. in Physics from the Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich.

“Technological advances and the increasing use of big data have disrupted many technologies, including healthcare, supporting the earlier detection of diseases and the development of more efficient treatments. IQM is an innovative company from Europe with regards to technological advancements in quantum computing, and I am looking forward to supporting them on their growth trajectory,” said Sierk Poetting.

“Sierk Poetting is the perfect choice as Chairman of our Board of Directors. His experience in growing companies and boosting their global expansion as well as taking a company to IPO are skills that will accelerate our growth at IQM. I look forward to working with him personally and tapping into his leadership skills,” said Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM.

IQM is further strengthening its leadership team by appointing Pia-Johanna Lemmetty as Head of Finance. Pia has a strong strategy and M&A background and will strengthen IQM’s finance strategy.

IQM’s former Chairman, Axel Thierauf, will transition into a new role at IQM leading the recently formed IQM Quantum Council. This effort brings together a world-class network of leaders from the industry, public governance, and academia to accelerate growth and value creation for the quantum industry.

“IQM is an innovative company and will always be close to my heart. Its world-changing mission is inspiring and will shape the future of computing. After three years of being a Board member, I’ve decided to step down from my role, and I’m glad that Sierk has agreed to chair the board. I will continue to support Jan, Sierk, and IQM through the Quantum Council, while I also look forward to some additional time with my family,” said outgoing chairman Thierauf.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Axel for his visionary leadership and significant contribution to IQM since we started. Axel supported us when the industry was still in its early stages and helped us to establish IQM as a category leader for on-premise quantum computers. I will fondly remember our sparring sessions and the guidance he has provided me as a leader. Also, on behalf of IQM, I wish him and his family only the best and I am looking forward to his thoughtful contributions in the Quantum Council,” said Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM Quantum Computers.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is the Pan-European category leader in building quantum computers.

IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing data centers and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique, application-specific, co-design approach.

IQM is building Finland’s first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, and an IQM-led consortium (Q-Exa) is building Germany’s quantum computer, which will be integrated into an HPC supercomputer to create an accelerator for future scientific research. IQM has offices in Paris, Bilbao, Munich, and Espoo and employs over 140 people. More information: www.meetiqm.com

This news follows the most recent developments from the company:

– IQM opened its fourth subsidiary in Europe. IQM now has offices in Finland, France, Germany, and Spain.

– IQM opened its exclusive quantum fabrication facility in Finland.

– IQM has delivered the first milestone of the Finnish quantum computer co-innovation project with VTT – the 5-qubit quantum computer is now operational.

– IQM is building Germany’s quantum computer, which will be integrated into an HPC supercomputer for the first time, as part of the Q-Exa consortium.

Registered office in Finland:

IQM Finland Oy, Keilaranta 19, 02150 Espoo, Finland

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005441/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...