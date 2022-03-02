Business Wire India

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has appointed technology marketing veteran Jeff Spicer as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. As Rimini Street’s CMO, Spicer will lead the Company’s Global Marketing organization, where he will be responsible for the Company’s global marketing strategy, operations, brand management, digital assets, demand generation, campaigns, and communications. The seasoned marketing veteran brings an extensive pedigree of more than twenty years of marketing experience and success to his new executive leadership role as CMO of Rimini Street.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006149/en/

Rimini Street Appoints Marketing Veteran Jeff Spicer as Chief Marketing Officer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Spicer most recently served as CMO at Yellowbrick Data. Prior to Yellowbrick Data, Spicer held CMO roles at Green Dot Corporation and IBM Analytics, IBM’s integrated analytics, database, and business intelligence division. Earlier, Spicer was vice president of digital, brand, and events marketing at VMWare and spent over 14 years at Oracle, where he last held the position of vice president of brand. Spicer also previously held positions at Scient and Brightmail.

“The enterprise software solutions business is a dynamically-changing market, and Rimini Street has been a disruptor and innovator since its inception. I’m excited to join a company that helps power many of the largest and most innovative enterprises in the world — it’s such an enticing story to tell,” said Spicer. “With a global TAM and opportunity of more than $200 billion, and an expanded portfolio of solutions that can help clients optimize, evolve, and transform their operations, I am excited to help fuel accelerated sales by taking this proven, trusted brand out to an even broader base of global organizations.”

“We couldn’t be happier that Jeff has joined Rimini Street as CMO, and we’re looking forward to tapping into his talent and extensive experience in global marketing strategy and execution, which he developed while building, scaling and managing marketing operations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies,” said Gerard Brossard, chief operating officer at Rimini Street. “Jeff has proven adept at managing the brand and creative elements of marketing while also excelling in growth marketing, demand generation, strategic messaging and positioning. He has hit the ground running, and I look forward to working alongside him as he leads our global marketing operation forward to support multi-billion dollar annual revenue scale.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,400 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial covenants and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, the duration of and operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements, including under our new credit facility; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and our ability to remediate identified material weaknesses in our internal controls, including in relation to the accounting treatment of our warrants; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; challenges of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2021, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2022 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006149/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...