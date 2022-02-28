Merck Foundation CEO Meets the First Lady of Nigeria to Discuss Their Partnership Programs

Business Wire India

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany discussed with H.E. Dr. Mrs. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ their partnership programs during her visit to Merck Foundation office.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” campaign expressed, “I am honored to receive my dear sister, H.E. Dr. Mrs. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’, at our office to discuss our long-term partnership and ongoing programs to build healthcare capacity, support girl education, and empower infertile women in Nigeria.

We have been working very closely with her since 2015 and together we have provided scholarships to more than 30 scholarships to young Nigerian doctors in several critical and underserved specialties including Fertility & Embryology, Diabetes, Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual & Reproductive Medicine, Respiratory Medicine and Clinical Microbiology & infectious diseases.”



H.E. Dr. Mrs. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ said, “It is wonderful to meet our partner Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. I am proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation to empower infertile women through access to information, education, health and change of mindset. We also work towards empowering our girls in education. I am particularly happy to celebrate the Nigerian journalists as the winners of Merck Foundation Media Awards and to launch the new editions of best song, best fashion designers and best film award with the aim to sensitize our communities and to create a platform to break the silence.”



Please click on the link to view the pictures of the meeting: https://youtu.be/rgAhPD5Ao10

Merck Foundation announced the Call for applications of their important awards for Nigerian Media, Fashion Designers, Musical artists and Filmmakers.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, “After the huge success of previous editions, I am very happy to launch the 2022 edition of Merck Foundation awards, together with Nigeria First Lady. Through these awards we would like to encourage the media, fashion, film making and music fraternity to raise awareness on the important topics of breaking the stigma around infertility, underscoring the importance of girls’ education and women empowerment at all levels, Stopping GBV and Ending Child marriage.”

The awards winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021 are:

Online Category

Bukola Afeni, Newsday Online, Third Position

Print Media Category

Ojoma Akor, Daily Trust Newspaper Media Limited, First Position

The awards winners of Merck Foundation “Mask Up with Care” Africa Media Recognition Awards 2021 are:

Online Category



Abiodun Azi, News Agency of Nigeria, Second Position



The awards winners of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020 are:

Online Category

Martins Ifijeh, ThisDay Newspapers, First Position

Chinedu Asadu, Cable Newspaper Limited, Second Position



Print Media Category

Chioma Obinna, Vanguard Media Limited, First Position



RADIO CATEGORY

Abubakar Sulaiman, Sawaba FM 104.9 Hadejia, First Position



The awards winners of “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards 2020 awards are:

Online Category

Ishioma Emi Mary – Ventures Africa, First Position

Ebere Agozie – GFH News, First Position

Odimegwu Onwumere – The Nigerian Voice, Second Position



Print Media Category

Ojoma Akor – Daily Trust, First Position



Multimedia Category

Aneta Felix – TV360 Nigeria, First Position



RADIO CATEGORY

Ekene Odigwe – Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (Coalcity FM), First Position



Details of the Awards:



1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022:

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click here to view more details.



2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click here to view more details.



3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click here to view more details.



4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click here to view more details.



Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Nigeria has also launched three children storybooks titled: “David’s story” to emphasize on the strong family values of love and respect from a young age which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resulted domestic violence in the future, “Educating Atikat” to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education and “Make the Right Choice Story” to raise awareness about coronavirus prevention amongst children and youth as it provides facts about the pandemic and how to stay safe and healthy during the outbreak.

