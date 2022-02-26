Press Release India

SKAT Unsuccessful in Court of Appeal against ED&F Man Capital Markets

The Court of Appeal today upheld last year’s High Court decision dismissing claims brought by Denmark’s Customs and Tax Division (‘SKAT’) against ED&F Man Capital Markets. SKAT’s appeal of the High Court decision against all other defendants was successful.

 

Rosenblatt acted for ED&F Man Capital Markets.

 

MCM was founded in 2012, and today operates at the heart of the financial services ecosystem and is a leading provider in global capital markets
It has a global presence across the world’s major financial centres
It has a diverse range of asset classes resulting in a highly resilient business which offers a ‘one stop shop’ offering an unrivalled breadth of products and services
Further information is available at http://www.edfmancapital.com

 

 

 

