Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

ABB Publishes 2021 Annual Report

By Feb 25, 2022

Business Wire India

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

 

ABB Ltd published its 2021 annual report and filed the annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

 

The 2021 annual report is now available electronically at www.abb.com/groupreports. It provides comprehensive information on the company and its strategy, business, governance and financial performance.

 

Shareholders may request a printed copy of the annual report via this link. It will be distributed when it becomes available.

 

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005926/en/

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Life Health Foods Launches So Good OAT Caramel Flavoured Beverage in India in the Plant-Based Dairy-Free Segment

dssenthil Dec 8, 2023
Uncategorized

“Nintama Rantaro Mugen no Tsubo Daiboso no Dan” from Poppin Games Japan Launched Internationally on October 2, 2023

dssenthil Dec 8, 2023
Uncategorized

Largest CSP project in the world inaugurated in Dubai

dssenthil Dec 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Life Health Foods Launches So Good OAT Caramel Flavoured Beverage in India in the Plant-Based Dairy-Free Segment

Uncategorized

“Nintama Rantaro Mugen no Tsubo Daiboso no Dan” from Poppin Games Japan Launched Internationally on October 2, 2023

Uncategorized

Largest CSP project in the world inaugurated in Dubai

Uncategorized

World Renowned Cancer Researchers From Spain and U.S. Join Forces to Address Critical Needs and Challenges in Women’s Cancer Research

%d