Kioxia First to Introduce Next-Generation UFS Embedded Flash Memory Devices Supporting MIPI M-PHY v5.0

Business Wire India

Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced sampling[1] of the industry’s first[2] Universal Flash Storage[3] (UFS) embedded flash memory devices supporting MIPI M-PHY[4] v5.0. The new line-up utilizes the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and will be available in three capacities: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. With high speed read and write performance, the new devices are targeted to a variety of mobile applications including leading-edge smartphones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006390/en/

Kioxia Corporation: Industry’s first UFS embedded flash memory devices supporting MIPI M-PHY v5.0 (Photo: Business Wire)

The new devices are next-generation UFS supporting MIPI M-PHY v5.0, which has a theoretical interface speed of up to 23.2Gbps per lane (x2 lanes = 46.4Gpbs) in HS-GEAR5 mode. Sequential read and write performance of the 256GB device are improved by approximately 90 percent and 70 percent respectively, over previous generation devices[5]. Also, random read and write performance of the 256GB device are improved by approximately 35 percent and 60 percent respectively, over previous generation devices[5]. This next generation of UFS provides significant increases in performance, enabling next generation smartphones and other products to enhance their capabilities and end user experiences in the 5G era and beyond.

Notes

[1] Sample shipments of the 256GB device will start from February 25, with the rest of the line-up to gradually follow beginning August. Specification of the samples may differ from commercial products.

[2] Kioxia Corporation survey, as of February 24, 2022.

[3] Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product category for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS standard specification. Due to its serial interface, UFS supports full duplexing, which enables both concurrent reading and writing between the host processor and UFS device.

[4] MIPI Alliance Specification for M-PHY

[5] Kioxia Corporation’s previous generation 256GB device “THGJFGT1E45BAIP”

Read and write speeds are the best values obtained in a specific test environment at Kioxia Corporation and Kioxia Corporation warrant neither read nor write speeds in individual devices. Read and write speed may vary depending on the device used and file size read or written.

In every mention of a Kioxia product: Product density is identified based on the density of memory chip(s) within the Product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. For details, please refer to applicable product specifications. The definition of 1KB = 2^10 bytes = 1,024 bytes. The definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits. The definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes. 1Tb = 2^40 bits = 1,099,511,627,776 bits.

All company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with “memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

Customer Inquiries:

Kioxia Corporation

Memory Sales & Marketing Division

Tel: +81-3-6478-2423

https://business.kioxia.com/en-jp/buy/global-sales.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006390/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...