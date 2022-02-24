Cute Girl Next Door Becomes a Viral Sensation Overnight – Moj Creator Bhavi Chandiramani

Business Wire IndiaBhavi Chandiramani, the Moj creator whose soothing personality gave us all ‘The Cute Girl Next Door’ vibe, has become a viral sensation overnight. She was able to draw everyone’s attention with her first music video Khwaab which was launched on 4th February, sung by another emerging talented artist Anumita Nadesan. Before the official video launch, the audio of the song was exclusively launched on Moj which allowed its users an exclusive preview of the masterpiece. The song ‘Khwaab’ has received more than 5 billion+ video plays and the #MyKhwaab challenge has curated more than 360K content pieces, where around 91.6K creators have participated on Moj till now.



Bhavi started her journey on Moj in June, 2021 and in less than a year she has created a community of over 1.5 Million followers. She is a talented young artist and shows a diverse variety in her content, from lip sync to transformation, dancing, acting, and more genres! She takes pride in her styling abilities and the cute girl next door vibes, that she brings in all her content pieces. Bhavi has had her share of ups and downs but her go getter and never give up attitude has brought her where she is today. Bhavi was born and raised in Dubai. When she lost her father, at the age of 12, her mother decided to move back to India and live with their family and relatives. Though she faced some unfortunate events and mental health issues early in life, she didn’t give up but carved her way out of the darkness.

Commenting on her participation in the music video, Bhavi Chandiramani said, “I’ve had a difficult past which has put me through a lot of mental distress. I never had much confidence and when I lost my father, the pain was unbearable. I was never praised or supported by anyone but the only person who stood by me was my inspiration, my mother. For her, I didn’t give up and decided to fight back. The free spirited Bhavi, you all see in the music video is the outcome of all the fights I underwent. ‘Khwaab’ is very close to my heart and I want to thank Moj from the bottom of my heart for trusting my talent and giving me this chance to collaborate with the very talented Anumita. Who would’ve thought that the girl next door would one day star in a music video.”



Bhavi’s first music video, ‘Khwaab’ truly resonates with her life as the soulful song talks about how one’s journey is as important as the final destination. The song beautifully captures the moments of life that brings one closer to their dream, their ‘Khwaab’. Many influencers and creators have also created videos using the exclusive audio on the app which includes famous creators like Arishfa Khan and Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...