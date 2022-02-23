Eagle Eye Networks High Security Standards Validated with SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 Audits

Business Wire India

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced it successfully completed the SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type 2 examination, a rigorous security standard, which certifies that Eagle Eye Networks policies and procedures securely protect and manage customer data. The company also completed conformance with ISO 27001 security standards.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit evaluated internal controls over six months to ensure that Eagle Eye Networks satisfies the Trust Services Criteria defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The criteria include security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

“Our customers value the priority Eagle Eye Networks places on data security and cybersecurity; it is a foundation on which our company was built and a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks CEO. “This important audit reinforces our commitment to our customers and provides independent validation of our ongoing efforts to meet and exceed industry standards.”

Eagle Eye Networks successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 1, in December 2020. Eagle Eye Networks offers additional data security and cybersecurity resources on its website.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

