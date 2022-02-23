Ariel India’s New Film- #SeeEqual to #ShareTheLoad Goes Viral

Business Wire India

Ariel launched a new film – #SeeEqual, that raises a pertinent question – “if men can share the load equally with other men, why not with their wives?”. This takes forward Ariel’s award-winning movement #ShareTheLoad, advocating for equality within households since 2015.

Ariel India launches new film with the message – ‘When we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad’ in an attempt to drive conversation and give men one more reason to divide the responsibility of household chores (Photo: Business Wire)

During lockdown, millions of Indian men indulged in household duties, demonstrating men can take up chores. Unsurprisingly, 73%* men in a survey agreed that they did their share of household chores when they were staying with other men or roommates. However, only 25% of urban Indian households claim that men #ShareTheLoad equally. The same men, who did household chores when living with other men, fail to do so when living with their wives. Moreover, 80% women believe their partners know how to do household tasks but choose not to do them. This ‘choice’ signals a mindset issue arising from years of unconscious bias. Ariel is reminding families that true equality is only reflected when domestic chores are shared. Because when we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad equally!

Film- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA64FF7MR58

The film, receiving overwhelming response globally, is reflective of today’s reality. On one hand, the woman refuses to accept inequality in her marriage, and on the other, it depicts what men are capable of. Whether they are friends, brothers, or a couple – they represent men of today who are open to change, who #SeeEqual and #ShareTheLoad.

Ariel has been advocating against household inequality for 7 years with #ShareTheLoad movement – https://www.ariel.in/en-in/about-ariel/share-the-load/the-share-the-load-journey.

“With Ariel #ShareTheLoad, we strive to trigger meaningful conversations, helping drive positive change. With #SeeEqual, we want to address years of unconscious bias and conditioning, that may be coming in the way of us all sharing the load. A recent World Economic Forum report claims that at the current pace of change, gender parity is still 135 years away! That is far too long for us to wait for something that comes naturally for men when they interact with each other. This year’s communication is based on this simple insight – when men can ShareTheLoad equally with other men, then why not with their wives? Because we know when we #SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad equally,” said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India; Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India.

