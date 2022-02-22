Lenovo Selected as a Constituent Stock of the Hang Seng Index

Business Wire India

The Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited has announced that effective 7th March 2022, Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) will be included as a constituent stock on the Hang Seng Index – Hong Kong’s benchmark stock gauge. This selection means Lenovo is included alongside other “blue chip” companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange such as HSBC, Tencent, and Meituan. Lenovo’s addition to the Index follows the review of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes for the quarter ending 31st December 2021.

Inclusion in the index is a clear recognition by the market of the company’s consistent performance over recent years. As well as consistently stellar financial results, Lenovo has carved out a clear strategy for its transformation from a PC/devices company to a global technology powerhouse that includes solutions and services. This Index inclusion broadens the Group’s potential shareholder pool to include those investments funds and pension funds that look for index inclusion as one of their investment criteria.

Lenovo has been a member of the Hang Seng sub-index – Hang Seng Tech Index – since July 2020, where it was one of the original members when it launched.

Lenovo will file its FY2021/22 Q3 earnings on Wednesday 23rd February. The Group delivered a record second quarter performance as announced 4th November 2021, with historic highs for both revenue and profit, and with profitability on track to double in three years.

More information on Lenovo’s financial performance can be found here.

About Lenovo

