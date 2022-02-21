Karen L. Ling joins Galderma’s Advisory Committee

Business Wire India

Galderma, the world’s largest independent dermatology company, announced today that Karen L. Ling will join its Advisory Committee, effective March 1, 2022.

Karen Ling has a tremendous track record in executive roles at AIG, Allergan, Merck and Wyeth, guiding compensation, culture and program strategies that greatly improved shareholder relations and attracted and retained competitive talent. She is an accomplished global human resources executive with more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience.

Ms. Ling recently retired from her role as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of American International Group, Inc. (AIG). In this role, she oversaw all aspects of human capital management, including talent development, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, and diversity, equity and inclusion. At Allergan, as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, she unified multiple, successive acquisitions. She was also instrumental in various innovative compensation programs for the executive leadership team, focused on increasing shareholder value.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Ling to Galderma. She

brings to Galderma’s Advisory Committee her extensive

expertise in the area of human resources management, having

led the human capital function at major multinational

companies. She also has wide experience in mergers and

acquisitions – leading seamless integrations and unifying

multiple acquisitions under a shared mission and brand.”

THOMAS EBELING

CHAIRMAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE, GALDERMA

Ms. Ling currently sits on the Board of Directors and Compensation Committee of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) and also sits on the Board of Directors and is Chair of the Compensation Committee of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD). In addition, she sits on the Board of two non-profit organizations, ExpandED and the JED Foundation. Ms. Ling holds a Juris Doctor from the Boston University School of Law and earned her undergraduate degree from Yale University.

“We are thrilled that Karen Ling has decided to join us. Karen has

been a strategic advisor to several Boards of Directors and has

been a member of the executive leadership teams of a number of

global corporations. Karen also has great experience in building

strong performance-based and inclusive organizational cultures.

This appointment will certainly strengthen our Advisory

Committee and also shows our commitment to diversity at

Galderma.”

FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GALDERMA

About Galderma

Galderma is the world’s largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we’re in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

