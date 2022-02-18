TANAAKK Placed US$100M Commitment to New Launched HITSERIES FUND

Business Wire India

TANAAKK K.K. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Shoichiro Tanaka, “TANAAKK”) announced US$100 million initial commitment to new launched HITSERIES FUND investing Fortune Global 500 in-house SaaS startups and its related SaaS supply chain.

TRACK RECORD

Shoichiro Tanaka, general partner of HITSERIES FUND has various cross-border investment experience with quite higher IRR record as compared to Cambridge Associates LLC US Venture Capital Index® gained 50.1% in FY2020. TANAAKK will set up “HITSERIES LPS”, Japan-legitimate fund with Shoichiro Tanaka as qualified institutional investor: incorporating under regulation of “Limited Partnership Act for Investment (Law No.90 of June 3, 1998)”. HITSERIES LPS will have its first close in Jun 2022. TANAAKK invites institutional investors and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) as limited partners of HITSERIES FUND up to $300 million.

WHAT IS HITSERIES

HITSERIES accelerates Fortune Global 500 in-house startups to achieve US$100,000,000 of new SaaS revenue within 5 years through a combination of DevOps (development operations), RevOps (revenue operations), and EquityOps (equity operations).

HITSERIES includes reference architectures, quick-start container images and hands-on support from TANAAKK’s developer team. HITSERIES has broad Fortune Global 500 customer base in automotive, energy, oil, retail, finance, construction and logistics.

FUND STRATEGY

In Japan solely, there is an annual R&D expenditure of US$190 billion including conglomerates and national universities. But due to immature venture capital ecosystem in Japan, its nearly difficult to say that science and technology smoothly migrated into disruptive innovation and engineering in the world.

HITSERIES FUND will invest that “discounted asset” in R&D expenditure with ticket size of US$1 million to US$30 million. Investment starts from Japan and its supply chain in EMEA, APAC and AMERICAS. TANAAKK provides key benefits to migrate the fruit of research and development (R&D) onto cloud-native, scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS).

TANAAKK Law Firm

TANAAKK Law Firm facilitates right capital structure, appropriate growth scheme, proper milestones and KPIs from early stage all the way into NASDAQ or Tokyo Stock Exchange IPO.

About TANAAKK

TANAAKK provides HITSERIES, growth-as-a-service for Fortune Global 500 startups. For more information, visit www.tanaakk.com

