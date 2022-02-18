Quantic India’s NBFC and FinTech Excellence Awards 2022 to Focus on Digital Transformation Acceleration and Customer Experience

Business Wire India
Quantic India will organise its first edition of the NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards on 4th March 2022. The event will discuss the CXO’s perspectives on digital transformation, the new realms for digital customer experience & the role of technology leaders in altering the next phase growth of NBFCs & FinTechs.
The physical award show will feature the presentation of NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards to the leading companies in the sector across various categories. It will also bring all stakeholders together under one roof and make it possible for companies and industry leaders to showcase new technologies and solutions to investors and decision makers driving the growth of the Indian Financial Sector against the backdrop of the pandemic.
The key speakers who will be speaking at the summit are:
Dipesh Karki, CTO, LenDen Club
Ajit Balakrishnan, Founder & CEO, Rediff
Vivek Kant, CTO, Bajaj Finserv Market
Nandkishore Purohit, CDO, IIFL Securities
Sangeet Sinha, SVP & CDO, ICICI Securities
SivaKumar Nandipati, CDO, FedFina Financial Services
Sandeep Chordia, Joint President and Business Head (Digital transformation specialist), Kotak Securities Limited
Gautam Sinha, SVP – Technology, Loan Tap Financial Technologies
Ashish Tewari, SVP and Head Of Engineering, Niyo Solutions
Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, YOTTA
Balaji Viswanathan, MD & CEO of Expleo Solutions
Anish Chowdhary, Group EVP & Head Digital business -Retail digital business, Yes Bank
Amit Purohit, VP & Chief of Digital, Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC Ltd
Mukesh Kumar, Marketing Head Digital Marketing, Bajaj Finserv
Deepak Singh, CBO, Reliance Securities
Bala Chendil, Business head – digital acquisition, Ambit Finvest Private Ltd
Abhishek Sharma, CDO, L & T Financial Services
Dharmender Narang, Chief Customer Experience Officer, IIFL securities Ltd
Gagan Singla, Managing Director – Digital Business, JM Financial
Sandeep Saran, Head – Digital Innovation Initiatives, HDFC Securities
Ankeet Bhat, Chief Strategy Officer, MapmyIndia
Pranav Paranjpe, DVP – Information Security, HDFC Bank
Rajendra Bisht, VP – IT Digital, Bajaj Auto Finance
Riyaz Ladiwala, SEVP & Head Technology & Operations, Edelweiss Wealth Management
Anil Sinha, CTO, EarlySalary
Yashoraj Tyagi, CTO & Chief Business Officer, CashE
Smitesh Shah, EVP & Head Business Technology & Transformation, Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd
Goutham KS, Head – IT, Auxilo Finserve Private Limited
Amit Kothari, CTO, Indostar Capital
Gaurav Garg, Associate Director & Head – Digital Client Acquisition & Revenue, JM Financial
Suman Singh, CEO & Founder, CyborgIntell
Anand Prakash, Chief Revenue Officer, CyborgIntell
Hemanth Purohit, CEO, Parahittech
Sudhir Padaki, Director – Data Analytics, APAC, Altair
The NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards 2022 will also have sponsors that will be showcasing their offerings to the industry leaders. The following companies will be present at the event: Yotta, Altair, Expleo Solutions, Avaya, MapmyIndia, Parahit Tech, CyborgIntell, Rediff, AllCloud, Oracle & Morningstar.
Over 200+ award winners will participate in the event. It will witness three panel discussions, with 10 sponsors and 26+ speakers.
To register for the event Click Here