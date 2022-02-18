ApnaComplex Bags the Best Community and Society Management ERP Solution Award

Business Wire India

ApnaComplex,wins big as the Best Proptech ERP Solution of the year 21 – 22 for its uniqueat the Realty+ PropTech Awards Ceremony on Friday 10 February 2022., ApnaComplex andfor ANAROCK who received the award said, “ApnaComplex is the single-most unique ERP platform adopted by over 600,000 Households across over 6,000 Communities & Societies in India and internationally. Such is the power of the platform, that it renders unmatched services, features and modules in automating all bespoke needs of such communities – thereby delivering exemplary value and experience in creating an unparalleled stickiness amongst its user base. This award is a testimony to the efforts andof the team behind ApnaComplex, as well as the trust reposed in us by our users.”The PropTech Excellence Awards by Realty+ is known to facilitate outstanding PropTech innovation, solutions, and initiatives in the realty sector. It recognises and honors the best solutions and innovation in the Indian Property Technology business.Several bigwigs from the PropTech industry, both from India and abroad took part in the virtual event. To mention a few; Vivek Agarwal (Co-founder & CTO, Square Yards), Amit Agarwal (Founder & CEO – NoBroker.com), Aryaman Vir (Founder & CEO – MYRE Capital), Pankaj Kapoor (Founder & MD, Laises Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd.), Amit Gehlot (Founder & CEO, PropertyXpo.com) graced the ceremony with their presence.ApnaComplex is one of India’s largest and fastest-growing PropTech disruptors – aplatform that renders unmatched services, solutions and conveniences to multiple households, societies, communities, and management committee members it empowers across India and globally.Headquartered in Bangalore, the cutting-edge platform smartly powers over 6 Lakh households across 6,000 societies dotted across over 80 cities through an innovative blend of remote tech – SaaS deployment and on-ground support.The organisation is propelled forward in accelerated growth momentum by its best-of-breed human capital in customised ERP solutions, Business Development & Sales, Customer Success, Retention, cutting edge Product & Engineering and Revenue Monetization teams, led by an unmatched leadership layer and the best-skilled minds in the country. Add to that the unmitigated support from the ANAROCK Group and its various operating units, which has guaranteed that ApnaComplex’s journey to reach newer heights in the society management space is definite.ApnaComplex has also pioneered its presence and business in the GCC region, operating through a dedicated team based in Dubai under the brand ANACITY, and working with the Dubai Land Governance as well as various owner associations in order to provide premium condominium management solutions. Such has been the uniqueness of the offering that ANACITY in its very first year of operations has garnered much acclaim and public accolades.

