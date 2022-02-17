New BitMEX Report Predicts Five Ways the World of Crypto Will Change in 2022

Business Wire India

Leading crypto investment platform BitMEX has published a new report which predicts significant shifts in the crypto landscape in 2022, including a closing of the gender gap among crypto adopters and a surge in the number of acquisitions of traditional finance firms by crypto players.

The report, entitled Five Ways the World of Crypto Will Change in 2022, was developed with input from a number of BitMEX executives and employees.

It aims to survey what could lie in store for the industry in 2022 and beyond, while acknowledging that there will be unexpected developments that are sure to surprise even the smartest observers of this fast-moving space.

The BitMEX report makes five predictions:

1. More Women Than Ever Will Embrace Crypto in 2022

2. Solana Will Give Ethereum a Run For its Money

3. Crypto Gaming Will Explode

4. Demand For High-Yield Crypto Savings Products Will Surge

5. Crypto Firms Will Look to Acquire TradFi Companies

The full report is available for download here. To learn more about BitMEX, its expanding range of products and services, and other industry insights, click here or visit the BitMEX Blog.

