Mumbai Based Moving Heads Events Expands Internationally to Canada and Dubai

Business Wire IndiaMoving Heads Events is a multiple award-winning agency reputed for its expertise and winning innovations in corporate events in India, under the agile leadership of CEO, Farhan Ali. With almost 7 years of highly successful operations in India, the company’s management took to international expansion to Canada and Dubai as a part of a post-pandemic bounce-back strategy for the business.

“Global approach has always been a cornerstone for Moving Heads operations. We have always been experts in creating out-of-the-box, ‘wow’ experiences all around the world. Expansion into Dubai and Canada is but a natural next step, a little bit triggered by the pandemic and its detrimental influence on the corporate events market in India,” says Moving Heads Events’ founder and CEO, Farhan Ali.

“As the events markets globally get back on rails after pandemic induced crisis, India’s (corporate events market’s) full recovery is still lagging behind. Low-profit virtual events are not the way towards longer-term sustainability for any event agency. We believe in opportunity of Canada’s and Dubai’s gradual, but comparatively fast, recovery towards full-fledged, large-scale on-ground events,” added Farhan Ali.

Global operations are not new for the company as they have vast experience in working across the globe in the past 6 years. Now, with a diverse portfolio of offerings in both international markets, The Moving Heads is poised for further growth on a global scale.

The Canadian subsidiary – TMH Media Canada, will operate from Vancouver, with a focus on Corporate events – especially within financial services and food and beverage industries. Services include end-to-end business meetings and events planning and execution; Incentive groups’ travel and on-ground logistics management; community events; innovative solutions/consultations; virtual/hybrid events; encouraging inbound Canadian tourism by offering destination events services; event setup (audio-visual) and safety advice; special event planning and execution.

Dubai’s business activity is focused on wealth management services. Moving ahead from traditional wealth management portfolio strategies, the company has focused resources on an alternative approach towards financial distribution models – providing a creative suite of diversified financial tools for clients to invest in and grow their wealth with US stock market/ cryptocurrencies/ commodities/ forex/ learning modules.

Both the entities (TMH Media Canada and TMH FZC Dubai), along with India’s Moving Heads Events, belong to the parent company – Moving Heads INC.

For more information and to contact Moving Heads, visit their websites:

http://www.themovingheads.com/

http://movingheadsinc.com/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...