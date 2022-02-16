Capsa Healthcare Announces the Acquisition of Humanscale Healthcare

Business Wire India

Capsa Healthcare, a leading innovator in healthcare delivery solutions for hospitals, long-term care, and retail pharmacy providers, announced the acquisition of Humanscale Healthcare, a designer and manufacturer of flexible technology solutions and computing workstations based in New York, NY.

Capsa’s purchase of Humanscale Healthcare is the company’s seventh major brand acquisition in the last 11 years. With 50+ years of product innovation experience, Capsa has grown steadily through a combination of internal development and acquisition of complementary product brands and technology platforms.

Humanscale Healthcare has built its reputation on the manufacture and global distribution of ergonomically designed mobile computing and wall-mounted workstations designed for streamlined clinical workflow and data management. Combined, Capsa now offers the broadest product suite in the market and expands its ability to provide ergonomically tailored point-of-care computing solutions to healthcare partners worldwide.

“We at Capsa have always looked to Humanscale Healthcare as a unique market innovator as well as a best-in-class product design and point-of-care provider,” says Avi Zisman, Capsa’s CEO. “Bringing Humanscale Healthcare within the Capsa portfolio of brands will provide our customers with a breadth of solutions that truly make a difference in healthcare delivery, and further defines Capsa as a preferred choice for point-of-care solutions worldwide.”

Capsa Healthcare offers an extensive portfolio of mobile computing workstations, wall mount solutions, and medication management technology instrumental to clinical care and improved patient outcomes. Capsa’s breadth of products includes powered and non-powered point-of-care workstations including its versatile Trio, M38e, CareLink, and SlimCart computing workstation models. The addition of Humanscale Healthcare’s TouchPoint Mobile Technology Carts, MedLink Medication Management, and ViewPoint Wall Stations are in full complement to Capsa’s benchmark line of point-of-care solutions.

“We are thrilled that Capsa recognized the strength of the Humanscale brand, products and people. Humanscale built an incredible point-of-care business that will continue to be an innovator with Capsa,” says Heather Fennimore, President of Humanscale Healthcare.

“The synergies between Capsa’s existing point-of-care product line and Humanscale Healthcare’s offering are immediately apparent,” states Craig Rydingsward, Capsa’s Vice President of Sales, Acute Care. “Collectively we are raising the bar – addressing today’s healthcare IT challenges and outfitting caregivers with reliable solutions focused on user ergonomics, streamlined workflows, and enhanced medication management processes. Together these solutions provide true benefits to clinical providers, health IT professionals, and ultimately the patients they serve.”

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions for a wide spectrum of care providers. With 50+ years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a unique ability to meet the demands of diverse healthcare environments and offers a broad range of products including medication carts, medical carts, mobile computing, and pharmacy automation solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, and with a quickly growing global presence, Capsa Healthcare has 400+ employees with management, sales, and production offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit www.capsahealthcare.com or call 800-437-6633.

About Humanscale Healthcare

Humanscale Healthcare, formerly a part of Humanscale Corporation, is a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. The Healthcare division focuses on creating innovative healthcare technology solutions that empower healthcare providers to offer a higher standard of patient care.

