Sub-K Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified

By Feb 15, 2022

Business Wire IndiaSub-K IMPACT Solutions Limited has been granted Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India for the period January 2022 to January 2023! It is indeed a momentous achievement for employees at Sub-K, a digital finance (Fintech) company. This certificate validates the exceptional work that Sub-K has been doing to promote a culture that places employees wellbeing, safety and learning at its core. Sub-K’s values CODE (Collaboration, Openness, Dedication, Execution Excellence) truly represents the employee behavior in their dealings with internal and external stakeholders. This recognition is an important milestone for Sub-K.  

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
 
Sasidhar N Thumuluri, MD & CEO of Sub-K said, “I am very pleased to hear this news. The Great Place To Work certification is a solid stamp of approval of our efforts in building a culture of trust, meritocracy and highly engaged workforce, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The credit goes to all the employees who exhibited resilience all through the crisis and continue to stand by the company. We are in a transformative phase on several fronts. We are determined to improve gender balance in workforce, build a continuous learning culture and digitalize our business processes in a big way. Despite these external and internal shifts, we try to place employees before anything else. Employees too respond generously at the time of need. This certification is a testimony to this environment of mutual respect and camaraderie.”
 
In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.
 
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.
 
