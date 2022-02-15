Druva Expands Industry’s First SaaS-Based MSP Program to Asia Pacific Region

Business Wire India

Druva Inc. today announced the launch of its Managed Service Provider (MSP) program in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Part of the Druva Compass Partner Program, the expanded program is designed to empower MSPs in the region and accelerate their customers’ cloud transformation with a resilient, simplified data protection service.

Given the current focus on building digital infrastructure resiliency, enterprises in APJ continue to aggressively accelerate and expand their operations in the cloud, as spending on managed cloud services is expected to reach $37.7 billion in these markets by 2025, according to IDC1. Businesses in the region are increasingly turning to MSPs to help navigate cloud migration challenges, reduce operational complexity, and eliminate costly hardware. However, current data protection offerings in APJ require significant infrastructure, requiring MSPs to make capital investments, manage complex environments, delay sales cycles, and compress operational margins.

“This year we will see MSPs increasingly align with customer outcomes to drive growth, and the adoption of cloud-based technologies and SaaS solutions is increasingly a major part of these IT initiatives,” said Scott Morris, Vice President of Sales for APJ, Druva. “As service providers try to keep pace, Druva has developed a multi-tenant SaaS solution tailored to help MSPs succeed in this moment, cutting out time-consuming processes, hardware management and lengthy deployments. Now, MSPs in APJ can focus on delivering value to their customers immediately, not managing infrastructure.”

Druva’s MSP program brings its partners a SaaS-based delivery model which offers a zero-touch onboarding experience and no infrastructure to build or maintain. Leveraging this simplified approach, service providers can now help their customers thrive through their cloud journey while accelerating sales cycles, improving time to revenue, and maintaining high, recurring margins. The purpose-built service center console gives partners the ability to manage unique service levels with customizable plans, gain detailed visibility into storage consumption across customer accounts, and review account health in real-time. Only Druva’s MSP program offers partners the opportunity to become high-value cloud consultants while delivering industry-leading cloud data protection.

Benefits for MSP Partners

In joining Druva’s new program, MSPs in APJ will realize immediate benefits such as:

Improved time to revenue: Through a zero-touch, fully SaaS experience, MSPs can onboard new customers in as little as 20 minutes, meet new tenant workloads quickly, and efficiently scale customer needs up or down.

Higher operating margins: No hardware to maintain or support, less front-end design expense. No stranded assets means minimal investment and maintenance for MSP partners, and an agile, cloud-first solution for customers.

Reduced operational complexity: MSPs avoid supply chain challenges with no hardware or asset management required, manage unique service levels with customizable MSP service plans, improve operational efficiencies, avoid missed SLA penalties, and run their business more strategically.

Market differentiation: Make customer trust a priority with a platform that meets the industry’s most stringent security and compliance requirements such as SSAE18 SOC2 Type II compliance, FedRAMP, FIPS, HIPAA, GDPR, TRUST-E, and APPI.

“Druva’s MSP offering allows us to very quickly and easily ramp up multiple customers and monitor those customers across one platform,” said Willy Teo, General Manager, Rugged Asia Pte Ltd. “This central command of control gives us everything we need to know that our customers are safe, secure and we have all of their data backed up and available. And because Druva is built on top of Amazon Web Services and is available as a service, it helps us provide an enterprise-class service that is not capital intensive, making it easier for us to transition from being a reseller to a Druva MSP.”

About Druva

Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

