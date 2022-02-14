Business Wire India

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has confirmed that the current production capacity of Hassyan Power Complex reached 1,200 megawatts (MW), using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. A further 600 MW will be added in Q4 of 2022 and an additional 600 MW will be added by Q3 of 2023. This will raise capacity of Hassyan Power Complex, which has been converted recently to run only on natural gas instead of clean coal, to 2,400MW.

DEWA’s Hassyan Power Complex, which was recently converted from clean coal to gas, adds 1,200 MW to Dubai’s capacity (Photo – AETOSWire)

The Hassyan Power Complex was initially designed and built-for-purpose as a dual-fuel plant with the ability to operate full-time on both natural gas and clean coal. It now relies only on natural gas.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the Hassyan Power Complex adds to the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex, as one of the key pillars to providing Dubai with electricity and water services according to the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and quality. Jebel Ali has a total production capacity of 9,547MW of electricity. DEWA’s total production capacity is now 13,417MW. This includes 1,527MW of renewable energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

“The Hassyan Power Complex adopts the latest technologies in energy production. The power plant’s turbines were originally designed to operate on dual fuels: gas and clean coal. So, when we decided to convert the complex to run on natural gas, there was no downtime and the conversion process went smoothly. This step supports the vision and directives of the wise leadership to turn Dubai into a carbon-neutral economy. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The move also supports our efforts to diversify energy sources and secure energy supplies to ensure providing electricity services according to the highest standards of reliability, availability and efficiency,” said Al Tayer.

