Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Shadowfax Technologies Recognized as a Great Place to Work in 2022

By Feb 10, 2022

Business Wire IndiaShadowfax Technologies, India’s leading crowdsourced platform for last-mile deliveries, has been recognized as the “Great Place to Work.” The coveted accreditation arrives just in time, adding another feather to the firm’s already impressive crown, identifying the firm’s ongoing efforts toward developing a sustainable growth culture.
 
Great Place to Work is the world’s foremost expert in the workplace environment, employee experience, and leadership practices. It certifies gold standards to companies worldwide based on a comprehensive assessment procedure that includes an anonymous employee survey. Shadowfax Technologies was ranked among the best workplaces according to its metric, ensuring its reputation as an industry leader.
 
Right from its kickoff, Shadowfax Technologies has focused on being a human-cloud company with its unique crowdsourced principle that values employee satisfaction as much as client experience. The firm’s top-down approach is widely acclaimed as it has a people-first culture. To provide its ever-expanding workforce with a dynamic business environment and to support the team’s “unwavering efforts, the business focuses on innovation, collaboration, and integrity while promoting diversity and empathy.”
 
On winning one of the most sought accolades in the global business environment, Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, commented, For all of us at Shadowfax Technologies, the Great Place to Work Certification is a moment of pride. When we laid the foundation of our startup in 2015, our focus was to build a sustainable business with a conducive work environment that serves innovation ubiquitously to all our clients, thus creating a delightful last-mile delivery experience. However, one of our top priorities was to create a happy work environment for people that fosters innovation, diverse & inclusive work culture, and flat hierarchy that promotes intense camaraderie amongst all the employees.”
 
Sharing his thoughts on the resounding support of the employee culture in Shadowfax Technologies by the certification, Deepak Goel, Vice President Operations, said, “At the bedrock of our foundation lies a diverse team infused with inclusiveness. A team originates from myriad backgrounds, distinct experiences, and specialized skill sets. As a customer-centric organization, we have their best interests at heart. So, we must continue to co-create and perform together, resolve customer issues, and craft memorable moments.”
 
Ms. Tanushree Ray, HR Head, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “We strive hard to create a diverse, communicative, and employee-driven workplace. To this day, our workforce has been instrumental in our rapid and ongoing growth. We are delighted and humbled that they have chosen to contribute their knowledge and time to Shadowfax. As a human-cloud company, we believe that our people are our most precious asset; hence, working with the tremendously talented team members at Shadowfax Technologies is an honor.”
 
In being recently certified, the company demonstrates its commitment to providing an undiscriminating and fair workplace for employees and bolsters its high-performance culture. The move solidifies Shadowfax Technologies’ position as an influential force for growth in India’s hyperlocal delivery community.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

LTIMindtree Launches and Tests Quantum-Safe VPN Link in London in Collaboration with Quantum Xchange & Fortinet

dssenthil Nov 23, 2023
Uncategorized

Sports for All (SFA) and Viacom18 Partnership to Bring SFA Championships 2023-2024 on Digital and Television

dssenthil Nov 23, 2023
Uncategorized

Symbiosis Skills University Launches Work Integrated B.Tech Programs for Working Professionals

dssenthil Nov 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

LTIMindtree Launches and Tests Quantum-Safe VPN Link in London in Collaboration with Quantum Xchange & Fortinet

Uncategorized

Sports for All (SFA) and Viacom18 Partnership to Bring SFA Championships 2023-2024 on Digital and Television

Uncategorized

Symbiosis Skills University Launches Work Integrated B.Tech Programs for Working Professionals

Uncategorized

Hindustan Zinc’s Integrated Annual Report Ranks Among Top 3 Indian Integrated Reports at LACP Spotlight Awards 2023

%d bloggers like this: