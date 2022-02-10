Maveric Systems Named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Temenos IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Business Wire IndiaMaveric Systems has been named a Major Contender in the “Temenos IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022”. This is part of the Banking & Financial Services ITS and Financial Services Technology (FinTech) research programs.



Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® evaluates service providers on the dimensions of Market Impact and Vision & Capability, thereby categorizing them into Aspirants, Major Contenders and Leaders.



Maveric leverages Temenos suite of products which comprises in its fold, the most comprehensive transaction system – Transact – that cuts across retail, corporate, wealth, asset management, and treasury; Infinity – the banking services embedded digital platform; Temenos Wealth Suite – a comprehensive front, middle, and back-office integrated platform; Temenos Payments Hub (TPH) – a comprehensive, universal platform for efficient payment execution and distribution across retail, corporate and private wealth; and other tech components across integration and data.



“As a certified services partner of Temenos, we have always been a frontrunner in delivering maximum value for our customers,” said Anand M Menezes, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Temenos Business, Maveric Systems. “Maveric’s 21+ years of banking domain expertise with 16+ years of Temenos product stack mastery and 550+ Temenos specialists have been instrumental in getting this recognition. This result is a testimony of our customer-centricity and has been made possible through our accelerated methodologies, future-ready solutions, tools and accelerators.”



As a certified services partner, Maveric is the foremost authority in Temenos for extracting maximum value through full lifecycle implementation, customization (L3 development), upgrade, integration, testing, and support. Leading retail banks and private wealth customers have successfully achieved core transformation through Maveric’s potent mix of contextual solutions, skillsets, and modern approaches. Deeply invested in co-innovation programs, Maveric has built several essential value-added tools and accelerators to offer operational efficiencies and continuous improvement measures across Temenos suite of products.

