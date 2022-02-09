Eaton Introduces Low-voltage Power Components for Commercial Vehicle and Off-Highway Applications

Business Wire India

Power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group now offers an array of low-voltage electrical components that fulfill growing power and control requirements, including conversion, protection and distribution for commercial vehicles and off-highway applications. The technologies are designed for multiple segments, including commercial vehicles as well as military, construction and agriculture applications.

“We make it easy for customers by offering a full line of low-voltage electric technologies,” said Pratik Trivedi, vice president and general manager, Eaton’s eMobility North America. “There are competitors that provide those products individually, but we supply a full line of commercial vehicle and off-highway electrical solutions.”

Eaton’s lightweight, low-voltage technologies are designed to withstand harsh environments. The customizable portfolio can be easily integrated into a vehicle’s existing architecture based on customer demands.

Low-voltage products eliminate need for hydraulics in agriculture segment

Agriculture equipment manufacturers are increasingly following the lead of the commercial vehicle industry by replacing existing equipment traditionally enabled by hydraulics with electrified components. Electrified components eliminate the risk of fluid spills that can contaminate soil, destroy crops and are costly to remedy.

Eaton’s electrified components make transitioning from hydraulics to electronics easy. For example, if a high-volume seeder that requires 56 volts is joined with a 12-volt architecture, Eaton’s DC-DC power conversion​ circuit protection box steps up the power from the tractor to 56 volts to operate the seeder, all while eliminating the traditional tangle of hydraulic lines.

Construction segment can convert to electrical air conditioning, increase safety

Construction equipment and its operators often perform grueling work in harsh conditions. Operators can sit in a cab for long periods in hot conditions with the air conditioning functioning continuously, which means the engine must remain running as well. Switching to an electrically powered air conditioning system allows the air conditioner to run while the engine is off, saving fuel and reducing exhaust emissions.

Eaton’s line of OMNEX Trusted Wireless™ mobile control solutions for heavy machinery and field operations provide a greater degree of safety and efficiency on construction sites. The wireless controllers operate heavy machinery, such as vacuum trucks, tow trucks, concrete mixers and cranes. Remote operation provides several benefits, including reducing the amount of personnel on-site and keeping workers out of harm’s way.

Construction equipment manufacturers are also adopting higher-voltage architectures, including 48- and 56-volt systems, to run more advanced, power-consuming equipment. While this fulfills power requirements, there is still a need to run the vehicle and lower-voltage systems, such as lights and communication equipment. Eaton’s DC-DC power conversion and inverter solutions are used to reduce or increase voltage as needed. Eaton’s power protection solutions work alongside the power conversion solutions to assure proper voltage and current levels are present at the vehicle electrical components.

“We offer intelligent features that differentiate us from competitors,” Trivedi said. “Our electrical products are designed to work together to provide a systems solution for our customers.”

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

