Andersen Global Strengthens Foothold in the British Virgin Islands

Following its recent expansion into the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Andersen Global adds dimension to its platform in the territory with collaborating firm Chorus International Services (BVI) Limited (Chorus-Global).

Founded in 2019, Chorus-Global is a financial services provider specializing in the delivery of select corporate, fiduciary, governance, regulatory and fintech services from the BVI. The firm, led by its founder Nicholas Lane, serves a broad range of discerning clients including corporate entities, private clients, high net worth families, institutions and investors.

“We are committed to building enduring client relationships by maintaining transparency and ensuring we understand and meet clients’ individual needs and objectives,” Nicholas said. “Andersen Global’s platform will allow us to provide seamless, comprehensive services as clients’ needs continue to develop and expand across borders and practice areas.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO, Mark Vorsatz, added, “Chorus-Global consistently delivers market-leading service through their client-focused approach and commitment to stewardship. Nicholas and his team offer integrated, best-in-class solutions and add depth to our Caribbean platform’s eastern edge.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 327 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

