A Year of Strong Performance by ACC; Fresh Capacity Expansions Commissioned

Full Year 2021
● 40% increase in EBIT with margin expansion of 250 basis points
● Profit after Tax improved by 30% compared to the previous year
● Strong scaleup of Green Concrete ‘ECOPact’ in the first year of launch
October – December Quarter 2021
● EBIT at Rs. 396 Cr; adverse input inflation partly offset by strong cost savings
● Investments in Ametha expansion project progressing well
Consolidated Financial Results
Quarter
Oct-Dec
2021
Quarter
Oct-Dec
2020
Year
Jan-Dec 2021
Year
Jan-Dec 2020
Sales Volume – Cement
Million Tonnes
7.49
7.71
28.89
25.53
Sales Volume – Ready Mix Concrete
Million Cubic metres
0.73
0.73
2.81
2.27
Net Sales
Rs. Crore
4,137
4,066
15,814
13,487
EBITDA#
Rs. Crore
556
572
2,998
2,355
EBITDA Margin
%
13.4%
14.1%
19.0%
17.5%
Operating EBIT#
Rs. Crore
396
414
2,397
1,716
Operating EBIT Margin
%
9.6%
10.2%
15.2%
12.7%
Profit before exceptional items and tax#
Rs. Crore
439
465
2,561
1,885
Profit after Tax
Rs. Crore
281
472
1,863
1,430
#Including charge of Rs. 129 Cr in Q4’20 & Full Year 2020
Covid 19 Update
Health and Safety continues to remain company’s key priority. Strict adherence to government guidelines and Covid appropriate behavior is ensured across the locations. Adequate infrastructure and medical support are made available to cater to any requirement that may arise. ACC teams continuously monitor the situation and take proactive steps to build a safe working environment. 99.9% of our employees and contract workers have already been fully vaccinated.
Performance
● Net Sales during the quarter increased to Rs. 4,137 Cr compared to Rs. 4,066 Cr last year
● EBITDA during the quarter at Rs. 556 Cr showed a decline of 2.8% vs previous year
● For the year, net sales increased to Rs. 15,814 Cr showing a growth of 17%
● Full year EBITDA improved by 27% at Rs. 2,998 Cr
● Free Cash Flow improved by 14% during the year, supported by strong working capital management with year end cash balance in excess of Rs. 7,000 Cr
Dividend
The Board of Directors has recommended payment of dividend at Rs. 58/- per share of Rs. 10/- aggregating to Rs. 1,089 Cr
Outlook
“Our economy has witnessed a steady recovery during the last few quarters. The adverse impact on the economy of recurring Covid waves is gradually waning, driven by rising vaccinations and adaptation to the new normal. The Union Budget 2022 is likely to provide further impetus to India’s growth driven by the Government’s commitment to investment in infrastructure across the board,” said Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO.