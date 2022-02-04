Press Release India

WNS Announces Addition of Lan Tu to Board of Directors

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Lan Tu to the Company’s Board of Directors effective February 04, 2022.
 
She will also join the company’s Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance (NCG) Committee. Lan brings more than 30 years of diverse business experience to WNS, most recently as the CEO of Virgin Money Investments, a joint venture between Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc., a full-service digital bank, and abrdn plc. (formerly, Standard Life Aberdeen plc.), a leading UK asset manager. Lan was the first CEO for this new entity tasked with building the team, organizational structure, governance architecture and culture. Prior to this role, Lan was the Chief Strategy Officer at abrdn where she was responsible for driving the group’s global transformation and growth agenda. Before joining abrdn, Lan spent 12 years at American Express in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility. Her most recent assignment at American Express was Managing Director of Emerging Payments and Services for EMEA, where she was responsible for introducing new digital payment solutions in the region. Lan began her career at McKinsey & Company in their London office.
 

“Lan brings a wealth of transformative business experience and proven leadership to the WNS team, and we are excited to welcome her to the Board of Directors,” said Francoise Gri, Chairperson, Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee. “Her proven track record in helping global businesses leverage technology to transform and responsibly grow is well-aligned with WNS’ long-term business objectives.”

