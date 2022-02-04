Press Release India

Pre-Launch Bookings Open for the New BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL and BMW K 1600 Grand America

By Feb 4, 2022

Luxury on two wheels.
Launch of the new BMW Motorrad touring range in May 2022.

 
#MakeLifeARide #BMWR1250RT #BMWK1600GTL #BMWK1600B #BMWK1600GrandAmerica #BMWMotorradIndia #RideandShare
 
Pre-launch bookings have opened for the much-awaited BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 Bagger and BMW K 1600 Grand America. The new range of touring motorcycles is scheduled to be launched in India in May 2022.
 
The motorcycles can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships across India from 04 February 2022. For ease of ownership, customized financial solutions are available from BMW Financial Services India.
 
The new BMW R 1250 RT is about to set a new benchmark in the world of dynamic touring motorcycles, combining comfort and riding pleasure on long journeys. The new BMW K 1600 models have been designed to offer luxurious and high performance touring experience. Athletic, dynamic and superior, the new BMW K 1600 GTL represents comfortable yet agile traveling whereas the new BMW K 1600 B offers luxurious cruising in true Bagger style. The new BMW K 1600 Grand America also sets a new standard in highway cruising style and experience.
 
The new motorcycles will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad across India – Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Mandhan Motors), Cuttack and Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

