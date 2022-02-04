Airtel Business, Dell Technologies, GAVS Technologies, NTT Ltd, Nutanix, VMware and Vi Business Walk Away with THE CIO CHOICE 2022 Trust Seal

Business Wire India

Technology brands across 44 categories were selected as CIO CHOICE 2022 winners

Winners are picked based on 7000+ votes received through an extensive pan-India voting process among CIOs & Digital Leaders.

In the evolving business landscape

such as Dell Technologies

several niche brands who too secured the title for their excellence and the superior experience they delivered to the enterprise customers.

This year’s advisory panel consisted of 10 distinguished CIOs and Digital Technology leaders –

The 10th anniversary edition of the coveted CIO CHOICE Honor & Recognition was announced at a recently concluded virtual Red-Carpet night ceremony.This annual recognition program, produced by CORE Media, selects and honours ICT brands through an extensive Pan- India Online referral voting process conducted among technology leaders in the country. KPMG is the Knowledge Partner.and with the challenges in the new normal, businesses across sectors sought advanced technological solutions that would ensure that they continued to deliver customer satisfaction, achieve operational efficiency and be able to function seamlessly.While there was disruption around every corner, business leaders had to act quickly, smartly and in the right direction. This was not possible without the right technology partner. From crisis to capabilities, ICT brands created a flexible, adaptive, and beneficial environment for businesses, partners, and customers.CIO Choice 2022 recognized and celebrated ICT companies who demonstrated enormous innovation and creativity that empowered businesses to become more resilient and agile as they grappled to advance in these challenging times.CIO CHOICE is regarded by India’s CIOs and ICT community as the trusted yardstick of customer centricity, product innovation and excellence.24 unique brands walked away with the recognitions in 44 different categories, ranging from leading brandsandto some of the key first time brands namely, along withThe voting platform received over 7000 votes, and the laudable 24 ICT companies were voted as the most trusted and preferred, by leaders and pioneers in the country, based on their own experience working with these companies.The entire process is guided by an eminent advisory panel of senior technology leaders.

Atanu Roy, Global CIO, Biocon Group

Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories

Kapil Pal, Head – IT, United Breweries

Manish Gupta, Group CIO, Aditya Birla Group

Manish Verma, Head – SonyLIV Technology, Sony Pictures Networks India

Rajiv Arora, Global Head IT – Global Hub, Siemens AG

Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group

Sanjay Gupta, President & Business Head IT, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sourabh Chatterjee, President & Head – IT, Web Sales & Travel, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Vineet Jaiswal, Dy. CEO – COE (AO, Digital, Innovation, IT, R&D, Quality), Vedanta Ltd.



The virtual felicitation ceremony – the All Online Red-Carpet Night – received an overwhelming response from both the CIO community and the ICT brand ecosystem. This is by far one of the largest networking events in the industry that brought together over 500 CIOs and digital leaders.



“Over the years, CIO Choice has been instrumental in fostering tighter collaboration between India’s leading enterprises and ICT Brands – enabling them to work together to drive innovation and solve some of the complex business challenges. We live in times where technology is responsible for fuelling business growth, enhancing customer experiences and setting market trends. We believe that the CIO Choice platform stands as a testimony to the power of true partnerships,” said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, CORE Media.





List of CIO Choice 2022 Winners

Company Name

Category

Enterprise Level

NTT Ltd. INDIA

Hybrid Cloud Services

Large

Dell Technologies

Hyperconverged Appliance

Large

VMWare

Cloud & Virtualisation Security

Large

NetApp

Cloud Storage

Large

Nxtra By Airtel

Colocation

Large

GAVS Technologies

Contact Centre AI

Large

CITRIX

DaaS (Desktop as a Service)

Large

Schneider Electric

Data Centre Power (UPS)

Large

Snowflake

Data Driven Solutions

Large

Rubrik

Data Recovery Solutions

Large

GAVS Technologies

Desktop Virtualization

Large

Dell Technologies

Desktops

Large

Web Werks Data Centers

Edge Computing Infrastructure

Large

Dell Technologies

Display Monitor

Large

Pure Storage

Storage-as-a -Service

Large

Dell Technologies

Enterprise Flash Storage

Large

NTT Ltd. INDIA

Hybrid Workplace Solution

Large

ServiceNow

Smart Workflow

Large

Nutanix

Hyperconvergence Software

Large

NTT Ltd. INDIA

Hyper-Scale Data Centre

Large

VMWare

Hybrid Multi Cloud

Large

Vodafone Idea

Internet Of Things (IoT)

Large

Dell Technologies

Laptop

Large

Vodafone Idea

Managed Mobility Services

Large

Rubrik

Zero Trust Data Management

Large

INT. (Indus Net Technologies)

Digital Transformation Enabler

Small & Medium

IceWarp

Enterprise Email

Small & Medium

Protechmanize

Information Security

Small & Medium

Archon Consulting

Infrastructure Transformation Services

Small & Medium

AdaniConneX

Integrated Data Centre Solution

Small & Medium

Symphony Summit AI

IT Operations Management

Small & Medium

Perpetuuiti

Resiliency Automation Platform

Small & Medium

Sigma-Byte

Structured Cabling

Small & Medium

Aquila I

Threat Management Platform

Small & Medium

NTT Ltd. INDIA

Managed Security Services

Large

Nutanix

Multi Cloud Management Platform

Large

Airtel Business

Telecom Carrier (Leased Lines)

Large

GAVS Technologies

Enterprise AI Assistance

Large

Vodafone Idea

SIP Trunk

Large

GAVS Technologies

Application Modernization

Large

Vodafone Idea

Telecom Carrier (Mobile Access)

Large

Dell Technologies

Servers

Large

Airtel Business

Telecom Carrier (International Access)

Large

NTT Ltd. INDIA

Managed Network Services

Large