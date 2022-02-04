Airtel Business, Dell Technologies, GAVS Technologies, NTT Ltd, Nutanix, VMware and Vi Business Walk Away with THE CIO CHOICE 2022 Trust Seal

Business Wire India
Technology brands across 44 categories were selected as CIO CHOICE 2022 winners
Winners are picked based on 7000+ votes received through an extensive pan-India voting process among CIOs & Digital Leaders.
The 10th anniversary edition of the coveted CIO CHOICE Honor & Recognition was announced at a recently concluded virtual Red-Carpet night ceremony.
This annual recognition program, produced by CORE Media, selects and honours ICT brands through an extensive Pan- India Online referral voting process conducted among technology leaders in the country. KPMG is the Knowledge Partner.
Delivering Business Value through Service and Innovation
In the evolving business landscape and with the challenges in the new normal, businesses across sectors sought advanced technological solutions that would ensure that they continued to deliver customer satisfaction, achieve operational efficiency and be able to function seamlessly.
While there was disruption around every corner, business leaders had to act quickly, smartly and in the right direction. This was not possible without the right technology partner. From crisis to capabilities, ICT brands created a flexible, adaptive, and beneficial environment for businesses, partners, and customers.
Empowering Through Recognition
CIO Choice 2022 recognized and celebrated ICT companies who demonstrated enormous innovation and creativity that empowered businesses to become more resilient and agile as they grappled to advance in these challenging times.
CIO CHOICE is regarded by India’s CIOs and ICT community as the trusted yardstick of customer centricity, product innovation and excellence.
24 unique brands walked away with the recognitions in 44 different categories, ranging from leading brands such as Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, Vi Business and Nutanix to some of the key first time brands namely GAVS Technologies, Rubrik, Web Werks Data Centres and AdaniConneX, along with several niche brands who too secured the title for their excellence and the superior experience they delivered to the enterprise customers.
The voting platform received over 7000 votes, and the laudable 24 ICT companies were voted as the most trusted and preferred, by leaders and pioneers in the country, based on their own experience working with these companies.
The entire process is guided by an eminent advisory panel of senior technology leaders. This year’s advisory panel consisted of 10 distinguished CIOs and Digital Technology leaders –
Atanu Roy, Global CIO, Biocon Group
Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories
Kapil Pal, Head – IT, United Breweries
Manish Gupta, Group CIO, Aditya Birla Group
Manish Verma, Head – SonyLIV Technology, Sony Pictures Networks India
Rajiv Arora, Global Head IT – Global Hub, Siemens AG
Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group
Sanjay Gupta, President & Business Head IT, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Sourabh Chatterjee, President & Head – IT, Web Sales & Travel, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
Vineet Jaiswal, Dy. CEO – COE (AO, Digital, Innovation, IT, R&D, Quality), Vedanta Ltd.
The virtual felicitation ceremony – the All Online Red-Carpet Night – received an overwhelming response from both the CIO community and the ICT brand ecosystem. This is by far one of the largest networking events in the industry that brought together over 500 CIOs and digital leaders.
“Over the years, CIO Choice has been instrumental in fostering tighter collaboration between India’s leading enterprises and ICT Brands – enabling them to work together to drive innovation and solve some of the complex business challenges. We live in times where technology is responsible for fuelling business growth, enhancing customer experiences and setting market trends. We believe that the CIO Choice platform stands as a testimony to the power of true partnerships,” said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, CORE Media.
List of CIO Choice 2022 Winners
Company Name
Category
Enterprise Level
NTT Ltd. INDIA
Hybrid Cloud Services
Large
Dell Technologies
Hyperconverged Appliance
Large
VMWare
Cloud & Virtualisation Security
Large
NetApp
Cloud Storage
Large
Nxtra By Airtel
Colocation
Large
GAVS Technologies
Contact Centre AI
Large
CITRIX
DaaS (Desktop as a Service)
Large
Schneider Electric
Data Centre Power (UPS)
Large
Snowflake
Data Driven Solutions
Large
Rubrik
Data Recovery Solutions
Large
GAVS Technologies
Desktop Virtualization
Large
Dell Technologies
Desktops
Large
Web Werks Data Centers
Edge Computing Infrastructure
Large
Dell Technologies
Display Monitor
Large
Pure Storage
Storage-as-a -Service
Large
Dell Technologies
Enterprise Flash Storage
Large
NTT Ltd. INDIA
Hybrid Workplace Solution
Large
ServiceNow
Smart Workflow
Large
Nutanix
Hyperconvergence Software
Large
NTT Ltd. INDIA
Hyper-Scale Data Centre
Large
VMWare
Hybrid Multi Cloud
Large
Vodafone Idea
Internet Of Things (IoT)
Large
Dell Technologies
Laptop
Large
Vodafone Idea
Managed Mobility Services
Large
Rubrik
Zero Trust Data Management
Large
INT. (Indus Net Technologies)
Digital Transformation Enabler
Small & Medium
IceWarp
Enterprise Email
Small & Medium
Protechmanize
Information Security
Small & Medium
Archon Consulting
Infrastructure Transformation Services
Small & Medium
AdaniConneX
Integrated Data Centre Solution
Small & Medium
Symphony Summit AI
IT Operations Management
Small & Medium
Perpetuuiti
Resiliency Automation Platform
Small & Medium
Sigma-Byte
Structured Cabling
Small & Medium
Aquila I
Threat Management Platform
Small & Medium
NTT Ltd. INDIA
Managed Security Services
Large
Nutanix
Multi Cloud Management Platform
Large
Airtel Business
Telecom Carrier (Leased Lines)
Large
GAVS Technologies
Enterprise AI Assistance
Large
Vodafone Idea
SIP Trunk
Large
GAVS Technologies
Application Modernization
Large
Vodafone Idea
Telecom Carrier (Mobile Access)
Large
Dell Technologies
Servers
Large
Airtel Business
Telecom Carrier (International Access)
Large
NTT Ltd. INDIA
Managed Network Services
Large