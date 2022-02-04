Press Release India

Airtel Business, Dell Technologies, GAVS Technologies, NTT Ltd, Nutanix, VMware and Vi Business Walk Away with THE CIO CHOICE 2022 Trust Seal

Technology brands across 44 categories were selected as CIO CHOICE 2022 winners
Winners are picked based on 7000+ votes received through an extensive pan-India voting process among CIOs & Digital Leaders.


The 10th anniversary edition of the coveted CIO CHOICE Honor & Recognition was announced at a recently concluded virtual Red-Carpet night ceremony. 
 
This annual recognition program, produced by CORE Media, selects and honours ICT brands through an extensive Pan- India Online referral voting process conducted among technology leaders in the country. KPMG is the Knowledge Partner.
 
Delivering Business Value through Service and Innovation
 
In the evolving business landscape and with the challenges in the new normal, businesses across sectors sought advanced technological solutions that would ensure that they continued to deliver customer satisfaction, achieve operational efficiency and be able to function seamlessly.
 
While there was disruption around every corner, business leaders had to act quickly, smartly and in the right direction. This was not possible without the right technology partner. From crisis to capabilities, ICT brands created a flexible, adaptive, and beneficial environment for businesses, partners, and customers.
 
Empowering Through Recognition
 
CIO Choice 2022 recognized and celebrated ICT companies who demonstrated enormous innovation and creativity that empowered businesses to become more resilient and agile as they grappled to advance in these challenging times.
 
CIO CHOICE is regarded by India’s CIOs and ICT community as the trusted yardstick of customer centricity, product innovation and excellence.
 
24 unique brands walked away with the recognitions in 44 different categories, ranging from leading brands such as Dell TechnologiesAirtel Business, NTT Ltd, Vi Business and Nutanix to some of the key first time brands namely GAVS Technologies, Rubrik, Web Werks Data Centres and AdaniConneX, along with several niche brands who too secured the title for their excellence and the superior experience they delivered to the enterprise customers.
 
The voting platform received over 7000 votes, and the laudable 24 ICT companies were voted as the most trusted and preferred, by leaders and pioneers in the country, based on their own experience working with these companies.
 
The entire process is guided by an eminent advisory panel of senior technology leaders. This year’s advisory panel consisted of 10 distinguished CIOs and Digital Technology leaders – 
 

Atanu Roy, Global CIO, Biocon Group 
Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories 
Kapil Pal, Head – IT, United Breweries 
Manish Gupta, Group CIO, Aditya Birla Group 
Manish Verma, Head – SonyLIV Technology, Sony Pictures Networks India
Rajiv Arora, Global Head IT – Global Hub, Siemens AG 
Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group 
Sanjay Gupta, President & Business Head IT, Kotak Mahindra Bank 
Sourabh Chatterjee, President & Head – IT, Web Sales & Travel, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance 
Vineet Jaiswal, Dy. CEO – COE (AO, Digital, Innovation, IT, R&D, Quality), Vedanta Ltd.

 
The virtual felicitation ceremony – the All Online Red-Carpet Night – received an overwhelming response from both the CIO community and the ICT brand ecosystem. This is by far one of the largest networking events in the industry that brought together over 500 CIOs and digital leaders.
 
“Over the years, CIO Choice has been instrumental in fostering tighter collaboration between India’s leading enterprises and ICT Brands – enabling them to work together to drive innovation and solve some of the complex business challenges. We live in times where technology is responsible for fuelling business growth, enhancing customer experiences and setting market trends. We believe that the CIO Choice platform stands as a testimony to the power of true partnerships,” said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, CORE Media. 
 
 

 List of CIO Choice 2022 Winners

Company Name
Category
Enterprise Level

NTT Ltd. INDIA
Hybrid Cloud Services
Large

Dell Technologies
Hyperconverged Appliance
Large

VMWare
Cloud & Virtualisation Security
Large

NetApp
Cloud Storage
Large

Nxtra By Airtel
Colocation
Large

GAVS Technologies
Contact Centre AI
Large

CITRIX
DaaS (Desktop as a Service)
Large

Schneider Electric
Data Centre Power (UPS)
Large

Snowflake
Data Driven Solutions
Large

Rubrik
Data Recovery Solutions
Large

GAVS Technologies
Desktop Virtualization
Large

Dell Technologies
Desktops
Large

Web Werks Data Centers
Edge Computing Infrastructure
Large

Dell Technologies
Display Monitor
Large

Pure Storage
Storage-as-a -Service
Large

Dell Technologies
Enterprise Flash Storage
Large

NTT Ltd. INDIA
Hybrid Workplace Solution
Large

ServiceNow
Smart Workflow
Large

Nutanix
Hyperconvergence Software
Large

NTT Ltd. INDIA
Hyper-Scale Data Centre
Large

VMWare
Hybrid Multi Cloud
Large

Vodafone Idea
Internet Of Things (IoT)
Large

Dell Technologies
Laptop
Large

Vodafone Idea
Managed Mobility Services
Large

Rubrik
Zero Trust Data Management
Large

INT. (Indus Net Technologies)
Digital Transformation Enabler
Small & Medium

IceWarp
Enterprise Email
Small & Medium

Protechmanize
Information Security
Small & Medium

Archon Consulting
Infrastructure Transformation Services
Small & Medium

AdaniConneX
Integrated Data Centre Solution
Small & Medium

Symphony Summit AI
IT Operations Management
Small & Medium

Perpetuuiti
Resiliency Automation Platform
Small & Medium

Sigma-Byte
Structured Cabling
Small & Medium

Aquila I
Threat Management Platform
Small & Medium

NTT Ltd. INDIA
Managed Security Services
Large

Nutanix
Multi Cloud Management Platform
Large

Airtel Business
Telecom Carrier (Leased Lines)
Large

GAVS Technologies
Enterprise AI Assistance
Large

Vodafone Idea
SIP Trunk
Large

GAVS Technologies
Application Modernization
Large

Vodafone Idea
Telecom Carrier (Mobile Access)
Large

Dell Technologies
Servers
Large

Airtel Business
Telecom Carrier (International Access)
Large

NTT Ltd. INDIA
Managed Network Services
Large

By

