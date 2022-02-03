Pidilite Limited Industries Recognized by Great Place to Work® Among India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022!

Business Wire IndiaPidilite Limited Industries has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India among – Top 30 India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022! This recognition reflects every employee who reposes their faith in Pidilite and makes us who we are today and brings life to our vision to be a “World Class High-Performing Indian Multinational where it is a Pleasure to Work”.



As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 5th edition this year, 132 organizations in the Manufacturing sector undertook this assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation we have identified the Top 30 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Speaking on Pidilite being recognized as a Top 30 organization among India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022, Bharat Puri, MD, said, “This recognition reflects the views of every employee who reposes their faith in Pidilite and make us who we are today and brings life to our vision to be an Innovative, High-Performing Indian Multinational where it is a Pleasure to Work. As an organization, we take pride in this moment, in true tradition we seek constant improvement to scale to even greater heights as we live our dream of Growing Stronger Together.”

The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022 can be viewed here.

