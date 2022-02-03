MetLife Named to World’s Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine

Business Wire India

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2022 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies.

To identify companies that have the strongest reputations across industries, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to survey industry executives, directors, and analysts on nine categories, from investment value and quality of management to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

“We are pleased to be named one of the most admired companies in the life insurance industry,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “Our people are proud to live our purpose, deliver for our customers, and make a positive difference in our communities. This recognition belongs to them.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

