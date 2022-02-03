Lenovo Climbs the List of Fortune’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies

Business Wire India

Today, Fortune magazine published its annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, with Lenovo ranked at fifth, climbing from tenth position, for companies within the broad computing industry category. The annual ranking, which evaluates the corporate reputations of global organizations, looks at the 1,000 largest U.S. companies together with Fortune’s Global 500 companies that report annual revenues of US$10 billion or more. Lenovo currently ranks 159 on the Fortune Global 500 list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005766/en/

The list ranks global companies from 52 different industries. Within companies in the ‘computer industry’ sub-category, Lenovo was particularly recognized as “Most Admired” scoring well for the company’s innovation, quality of management, and global competitiveness.

Fortune’s Methodology, in partnership with Korn Ferry, determines the best-regarded companies in 52 industries and involves asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate organizations within their sector against nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

More information on the Fortune Most Admired Companies 2021 can be found here.

Lenovo was also recently recognised as one of the world’s most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights; earned a perfect score for the fifth consecutive year in the Corporate Equality Index, and was recognized in Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender Equality Index.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more, visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005766/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...