Hindustan Zinc Wins 1st Bronze Medal, Features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for 5th Consecutive Year

Hindustan Zinc, India’s only and among the world’s leading integrated zinc-lead-silver producers, has won the 1st Bronze Medal and been featured in the prestigious Sustainability Yearbook for the fifth year in a row by S&P Global. The Sustainability Yearbook is an influential guide that provides in-depth analysis on corporate sustainability. The company’s sustainability performance is among the top in the industry and is also one of the world’s highest-performing companies. More than 2,100 companies, representing over 45% of the world’s market capitalisation, participated in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), and over 7,500 companies in total were screened for possible inclusion in the Yearbook. To be included in the Yearbook, companies must be in the top 15% of their sector and achieve a score that is within the top 30% of the best performing companies in their industry on both environmental, social and governance issues.

S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive business sustainability databases. The purpose of the Sustainability Yearbook is to recognise companies that demonstrate best-in-class corporate sustainability practises as well as have a focus on long-term growth drivers.

Mr. Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, expressed upon receiving the recognition – “Safe, Smart and Sustainable mining is an intrinsic aspect for all operations at Hindustan Zinc, and we’re proud to win the Bronze Medal while continuing to be included in the Sustainability Yearbook for 5th year in a row. Our teams strive to better Hindustan Zinc’s ESG performance year after year and yet another inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook displays that commitment. All these efforts are in line with our Sustainability Goals 2025 and vision of Net Zero.”

Hindustan Zinc engages closely with its stakeholders to re-imagine a sustainable future through smart, safe and sustainable mining, making all of its operations greener and more efficient. With these consciously defined objectives, the company strives to reduce GHG emissions, remain water positive, recycle waste, foster biodiversity, ensure workplace safety and diversity, and enable inclusive growth of the communities in which it operates. The company’s sustainability goals for 2025 serve as a compass around which it plans all of its operations and processes. Based on the CSA 2021, Hindustan Zinc was also ranked 1st in the Asia-Pacific and 5th globally in the metal and mining industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

