HealthHelp Partners with Highmark Wholecare to Manage Key Specialty Benefits Programs

Business Wire IndiaHealthHelp, a WNS company and leading national specialty benefits management company independent of health plan ownership, today announced a partnership with Highmark Wholecare, formerly Gateway Health Plan, Inc., which cares for the total health of its more than 350,000 Medicaid and Medicare members across Pennsylvania. This partnership will ensure that the most appropriate cardiology, radiation therapy, and sleep medicine care is provided to Highmark Wholecare members.



HealthHelp’s consultative process uses evidence-based guidelines to directly help providers facilitate the most appropriate tests and procedures for their patients. This collaborative approach is based on the participation of panels of specialists from academic centers of excellence, including Pennsylvania-based Thomas Jefferson University, to ensure that every patient has access to the best doctors and most up-to-date form of care in each medical specialty.



The partnership with HealthHelp strengthens Highmark Wholecare’s total health approach by providing education and guidance from leading specialists in cardiology, radiation oncology, and sleep, which delivers improved transparency, safety, and quality of care. As a result, plan members and healthcare providers benefit from increased collaboration between physicians and provider networks, strengthening rapport and communications, and ensuring optimal care.



“We are honored to be partnering with Highmark Wholecare to improve the quality of care for their members. Highmark Wholecare is an industry leader in servicing the Medicaid and Medicare populations, which are central to HealthHelp’s commitment to clinical collaboration,” said Kariena Greiten, CEO, HealthHelp. “The HealthHelp model is unique in the specialty benefits management industry due to its focus on ensuring that the most appropriate and effective care is delivered in every setting. I’m proud to say that this model aligns with Highmark Wholecare’s vision of total health by providing access to quality healthcare for vulnerable populations in Pennsylvania.”

