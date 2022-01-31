In the 2022 PQE Group Agenda: Boosting Internationalization by Hiring 800 Talents

Business Wire India

It has been another successful year for PQE Group, a consulting firm in the LifeScience industry based in Florence (Italy) with 27 offices worldwide. Recently named “Best Managed Company” by Deloitte, the Group closed in 2021 with a turnover of +18% compared to the previous year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005053/en/

Simone Calò – PMO Director & Partner Simone Calò brings his expertise in PQE as project and program manager to bear on the challenges of change and growth. After graduating in Biomedical Engineering, Simone joined PQE as Validation Engineer. He has managed large and small C&Q, CSV and Data Integrity projects and programs that brought together members and stakeholders from multiple continents, time zones and cultures, by creating an environment of collaboration and trust to achieve successful project outcomes. Since 2015 Simone has been a member of Operations Management, since 2018 is PQE Partner and currently serves as Global PMO Director managing interdisciplinary teams covering corporate key functions. Since 2021 he belongs to the PQE BoD. (Photo: Business Wire)

PQE Group, founded and administered by Gilda D’Incerti, reached 1100 employees worldwide in 2021 as a result of the recruitment of more than 600 people, split between recent graduates (mainly in Italy) and senior experts. This trend is expected to continue in 2022, with a further increase reaching 1900 employees by December. 2022 will be the year of focusing on the global locations, especially in the United States and Mexico, where a 250% personnel increase is expected. The development plan also includes the opening of new offices in the United States and Southeast Asia.

In the organizational framework, the Partnership League was established by the Board of Directors: PQE employees who wish to become partners can follow a planned career roadmap. This five-level pyramid structure is divided between equity partners and associates, with several benefits associated with it. An ambitious plan that already announced the appointment of 120 talented young managers – 40% of whom are women – as Associates at the beginning of 2022; selected not only for their professional skills but also for their proactive attitude towards the company. A recognition that will allow them, in the following years, to have increasingly crucial and strategic roles within the company and to grow as Equity Partners in one of the Group’s branches.

PQE Group, a leader in the Lifesciences services business since 1998, will formally compete with the world’s leading consulting companies in 2022, establishing itself as one of the top five global players focusing in the pharmaceutical sector. “A great honor for a private family company – Made in Italy – with an international dimension,” said Stefano Carganico, Vice President Sales & Head of Subsidiaries. “The next steps of the multinational are to move on to potential acquisitions and joint ventures with local companies in all corners of the globe.”

Full press release at this link.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005053/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...