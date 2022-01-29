Voice AI Company Saarthi.ai Announces Sphot, a Virtual AI Conference to Celebrate Its 5th Anniversary

Business Wire IndiaSaarthi.ai, a pioneer in multilingual Voice AI technology, announces ‘Sphot – Defining Meaningful Innovation’, a virtual conference to mark its 5th Anniversary on 1st Feb.

The full-day event will host keynote address, panel discussions, and fireside chats on evolution and real-world implementation of voice AI technology. The event will see linguistic experts, AI professionals, and BFSI have an open discussion on an eclectic range of topics.

“We have duelled with active problems of research to implement Voice AI in the real world, since its inception. As we complete five successful five years, we want to celebrate the day with our community and end-users. The idea is to have a thought-provoking discussion on language and AI, and how these are transforming businesses,” says Vishwa Nath Jha, Co-founder and CEO of Saarthi.ai.

Through its Voice AI and analytics solutions, Saarthi.ai is scaling the contact centers of Ola Money, Cred, Avail Finance, Manappuram Finance, Shriram Finance, among others. The company is endorsed by industry bodies, such as NASSCOM, FICCI, MEITY, IAMAI, and many others. Saarthi.ai is also part of NVIDIA Inception Accelerator, Microsoft for Startups, AWS ML Elevate, and NASSCOM DeepTech Club.

“Saarthi.ai continues to make deeper inroads into scalable implementation of Voice AI in end-to-end customer communication. Our efforts have been recognized by both investors and users, as we continue to deliver value to customer contact centers. As we complete 5 enriching years, we’re bringing to you Sphot, the most prolific Voice AI event. The event aims to unite AI and business community towards meaningful innovation,” says Sangram Sabat, Co-founder and COO of Saarthi.ai.

Sphot will feature eminent speakers, including,



Prof. Girish Nath Jha, Professor of Computational Linguistics, School for Sanskrit and Indic Studies, JNU

Dr. Sriparna Saha, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Ritesh Kumar, Assistant Professor of Linguistics, K.M. Institute of Hindi and Linguistics, Program Coordinator (M.Sc. in Computational Linguistics), Centre for Transdisciplinary Studies, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra

Sivakumar Nandipati, Chief Digital Officer, Fedfina

Dr. Pushpak Bhattacharya Professor at Computer Science and Engineering Department, IIT Bombay, ex-Director of Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Prassanna Lohar, VP – Technology, DCB Bank

Dhiraj Agrawal, Sr Vice President & CEO TW & EV BUSINESS at Manappuram Finance Limited

Aishwarya Jaishankar, Co-founder, Hyperface Technologies

Anujeet Kudva, Chief Risk Officer, Avail Finance

Mr K V Dipu, President at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company

Shreejit Menon, CEO – Indostar Home Finance



Sphot, presented by Saarthi.ai, is a full-day virtual event.

It will start at 10 AM, Feb, 1.

Be a part of this exciting event to gain exclusive insights on the confluence of linguistics, AI, and BFSI.

Register for Sphot https://sphot.in/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...