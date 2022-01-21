Tanla Announces Third Quarter 21-22 Results

Business Wire IndiaTanla Platforms Limited, India’s largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter three of FY’21-22.

Key Metrics: Third Quarter



Revenue increased by 35% year-over-year to Rs 8,849 million.

Gross profit increased by 62% year-over-year to Rs 2,610 million. Gross margin at 29.5% and improved by 486 basis points year-over-year.

EBITDA increased by 60% year-over-year to Rs 2,028 million. EBITDA at 22.9 % and improved by 352 basis points year-over-year.

Profit after tax increased by 69% year-over-year to Rs 1,580 million.

Earnings per share increased by 70% to Rs 11.66.

Free cash flow at Rs 302 million and Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs 8,807 million.

Key Metrics: Nine Months



Revenue increased by 39% year-over-year to Rs 23,529 million.

Gross profit increased by 66% year-over-year to Rs 6,647 million. Gross margin at 28.2% and improved by 457 basis points year-over-year.

EBITDA increased by 72% year-over-year to Rs 5,161 million. EBITDA at 21.9% and improved by 425 basis points year-over-year.

Profit after tax increased by 57% year-over-year to Rs 3,987 million.

Earnings per share increased by 65% to Rs 29.37.

Free cash flow at Rs 3,804 million.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, “Tanla has delivered year-on-year growth for 22 quarters in a row with a very strong performance in the quarter across all metrics, and we are confident this momentum will continue.”

Significant events during the quarter:

Tanla and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) entered into an exclusive multi-year partnership for deployment of patented block-chain enabled Wisely Platform to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network.

Onboarded two of the top ten Indian banks for secure and critical notification service on Wisely.

Trubloq, our DLT platform crossed 31bn transactions in December 2021, handling more than 1bn transaction a day.

Tanla has been included in Nifty India Digital Index, newly launched by NSE to track stocks broadly representing digital theme.

The customer base has expanded with addition of 77 new customers. Revenue from > Rs10Mn+ customers grew by 36% year-over-year.

As part of our net zero journey, we have measured our baseline carbon footprint and are working towards achieving commendable USGBC certifications for our new premises.

Invitation to conference:

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference call details:

The conference call will begin at 4.30 PM IST on January 24, 2022. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +91 22 6280 1141 / +91 22 7115 8042, or if outside India, by dialing toll-free number UK 08081011573, USA 18667462133, Hong Kong 800964448, and Singapore 8001012045. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Tanla website.

