Kayrros Names Mark Taylor Vice President, Energy Transition

Business Wire India

Kayrros today announced the appointment of Mark Taylor as Vice President, Energy Transition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005515/en/

Mark Taylor, Kayrros Vice President, Energy Transition (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new function, Mark will develop and execute the strategy to integrate Kayrros content, data and tools into the workflows of financial and industry professionals. He is based in London.

Mark Taylor joins Kayrros from BloombergNEF, the research division of Bloomberg focused on energy, commodities, and climate, where he was head of product and host of the podcast, Switched On.

In announcing the appointment, Kayrros President Antoine Rostand said: “Kayrros technological advances in asset observation are generating immense quantities of data that can help the world monitor progress toward Net Zero, reduce the climate footprint, optimize industrial operations and manage climate and transition risks. Mark brings a wealth of experience to our company and a unique skillset that will help us bring increasingly valuable insights to decision-makers’ fingertips.”

Mark added: “As the global transition to low carbon gets underway, industry professionals need new methods of tracking and analyzing the transforming energy system and the effects of climate change. No one is better positioned to deliver these tools to them than Kayrros. I am thrilled to help Kayrros turn its scientific breakthroughs into actionable signals and let its customers navigate and compete in the uncharted waters of the transition.”

Earlier in his career, Mark worked as an energy analyst, also at BloombergNEF, with a primary focus on renewables and carbon capture. He is a graduate of Princeton and Brigham Young University, with degrees in micro and molecular biology.

About Kayrros

Kayrros is the leading global asset observation platform built on fundamental science, strong R&D, and cutting-edge technology. Harnessing satellite imagery and multiple sources of unconventional data with machine learning, natural language processing and advanced mathematics, Kayrros monitors and measures energy and natural resource activity worldwide. With access to data on more than 200,000 industry assets, Kayrros customers track individual or multiple assets in configurable proprietary or collaborative workflows to analyze industrial and environmental performance for maximum insight and optimal operational and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.kayrros.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005515/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...