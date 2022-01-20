Award: Boehringer Ingelheim is Global Top Employer 2022

Business Wire India

• Boehringer Ingelheim advances to one of eleven global top employers worldwide

• Awards in 29 countries and in Europe, the Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions

• High scores in values, ethics and integrity serve as a driver for a strong corporate innovation culture

The Top Employers Institute awarded Boehringer Ingelheim for the second year in succession a “Global Top Employer”, one of the world’s eleven best employers. The award shows that the research-driven pharmaceutical company is strongly oriented to the needs and well-being of its employees. Boehringer Ingelheim has been listed among the top employers in many countries and regions for the past eight years. This year, Boehringer Ingelheim will receive the award in 29 countries, as well as in Europe and the Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions. The independent Top Employers Institute certifies employers worldwide who wish to offer their employees excellent working conditions and support their development. Certification is based on a multi-level program to examine human resources management with detailed final feedback.

Boehringer Ingelheim continued to thrive in the area of employee engagement where it particularly stands out with regards to rewards and recognition, compared to its competitors. The Top Employers Institute also highlighted the agile work environment as well as the company’s values, ethics and integrity that result in the strong, inclusive corporate culture.

“The human dimension is a central part of Boehringer Ingelheim. This includes the feeling of belonging and an ongoing attention on everyone’s wellbeing at work. The certification as Global Top Employer recognizes once again that our work environment makes the company stand out as an employer”, says Dr Sven Sommerlatte, Global Head of Human Resources at Boehringer Ingelheim. “We are committed to empowering all people and foster diverse teams that deliver inclusive solutions. This forms the basis for our corporate innovation culture.”

An example of employee orientation is the well-established mobile working. It helps, among other, to ensure that during the COVID pandemic, employees are empowered to actively adapt their work to health protection requirements and to ensure business continuity. This also applies for virtual onboarding processes for which the company established concepts for new employees working from home. Another point highlighted by the jury refers to the ethical, inclusive approach to corporate decisions and a clear focus on the transfer and application of company values. The family business also takes care of individual development opportunities through tailor-made education and training programs throughout the employee’s working life.

As a research-driven pharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to create value in areas of unmet medical need and engage with communities and society to change lives for the better. This has recently been exemplified through the extension of Boehringer Ingelheim’s initiative Making More Health (MMH) called “Boehringer Ingelheim Social Engagements” with a funding of EUR 50 million.

