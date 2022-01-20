Alpha Blue Ocean Reaffirms its Commitment to the French Group Europlasma, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and the Ministry of Economy for the Re-industrialization of the Forges de Gerzat

Business Wire India

As a dedicated financial partner to Europlasma (Ticker: ALEUP FP) for the past four years, Alpha Blue Ocean, the family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse, has reaffirmed its support to the Landes-based Europlasma group as part of its new phase of development and re-industrialization with the essential contribution of the public authorities.

On January 10, Europlasma’s management officially announced, collectively with the Ministry of the Economy, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Clermont Auvergne Métropole, the reintroduction of manufacturing in France of high-pressure storage containers, a global innovation developed by Europlasma Environmental Technologies.

This project has been carried out at the Forges de Gerzat, a few months after the acquisition and re-launch of the Forges de Tarbes (Tarbes Industry). The project has been financed with the support of Alpha Blue Ocean, which has committed up to 25 million euros over the next seven years. This funding is based on pure long-term debt (subject to certain previous conditions, the definitive documentation is still under negotiation). This is in addition to the currently active convertible bond facility of 100 million euros executed in 2021 between Alpha Blue Ocean and Europlasma.

Pierre Vannineuse, Founder and CIO of Alpha Blue Ocean: “We have always believed in the possibilities offered by Europlasma’s innovative and relatively unique technology. Four years ago, we would have thought it inconceivable that a French industry leader, a pioneer in its field, would close its doors once and for all. The recovery plan and redevelopment project were clear-cut and above all, the proposed management team was highly motivated and suited to the task at hand. Today, Europlasma is a leading force in French industry, having received the full support of the public authorities at all levels. It is a real source of immense pride to see what we have achieved in such a short period of time. As such, we would particularly like to thank Jérôme Garnache (Chairman of the Europlasma Group), Bruno Lemaire (Minister for the Economy, Finance and Recovery), Agnies Pannier-Runacher (Deputy Minister for Industry), Olivier Bianchi (President of Clermont Auvergne Métropole) and Laurent Wauquiez (President of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) as well as their teams. We would also like to thank all those who have not been mentioned but who, through their work and determination, have actively participated in this success for France.”

Jérôme Garnache, CEO of Europlasma: “This pan-European project would not have been possible without the resolve of Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Deputy Minister at the Minister for the Economy, the professionalism of the teams at the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, the commitment of Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Olivier Bianchi, President of Clermont Auvergne Métropole, and the support of Pierre Vannineuse and Hugo Pingray, co-founders of Alpha Blue Ocean.”

The State and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region will contribute 7.5 million euros. Additionally, the State will provide 15 million euros in debt financing. The region will offer support to Les Forges de Gerzat through its expertise in the field of training and professionalization. Finally, the Clermont Auvergne Métropole is committed to providing 34 million euros in financing for the land and the construction of an ergonomic industrial building.

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneer and leading stakeholder in alternative finance in Europe and worldwide, particularly in the medical innovation sector. Over a four-year period, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has committed to over €1.5 bn in financial engagements, with 60% invested in the Health and Innovation Sectors.

