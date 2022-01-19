The Motorola’s moto g71 5G With India’s First Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, Featuring 13 5G Bands, 6.4” AMOLED Display & More Goes on Sale Today on Flipkart, Priced at Just Rs.18,999

Business Wire India

The moto g71 5G can be purchased at an effective price of just Rs. 18,249 (incl. of bank offer of Extra 10% Off on ICICI Bank Cards) during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale till 22nd January 2022.

Motorola brings the latest and incredibly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 695 5G processor in moto g71 5G, becoming the first smartphone to introduce this chipset to Indian customers.

The moto g71 5G is powered with True 5G connectivity having 13 5G Bands – the highest number of bands available in any smartphone, making it truly future ready.

g71 5G is also the only 5G Smartphone in India to offer an AMOLED FHD+ display at this price point.

The smartphone comes with Motorola’s signature Business Grade Security solution – “ThinkShield for Mobile” and a Bloatware-free & Ad-free Near-Stock Android experience.

Other key features include a massive 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 50MP Quad Function Camera, Stylish yet compact and lightweight design & brilliant connectivity with 3 Carrier Aggregation.



The brand-new moto g71 5G is designed to be a true future-ready 5G device that supports 13 5G bands – the highest in the sub-20K 5G smartphone segment goes on sale starting 12 pm today, exclusively on Flipkart. Priced at just INR 18,999 (6+128GB). Along with the bank offer, the moto g71 5G can be purchased at just INR 18,249 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.



Powered with fast-blazing performance, Moto g71 5G is the only 5G smartphone in the sub-20K segment to offer a brilliant 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ display along with the maximum – 13 5G bands.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 695 5G processor comes with QC Adreno 619 6nm GPU Architecture with GPU Speed up to 975MHz. The chipset outperforms on popular benchmarks like AnTuTu*(v9 – 390K+) & Geek Bench (Single Core* – 700+ | Multicore* – 2550+) making it the fastest 5G processor in the sub 20K segment in India. (*Source – Internal Testing & Nanoreview.net).



Motorola’s proprietary “ThinkShield for Mobile” gives business-grade security to the smartphone along with its signature ad-free, bloatware-free, near-Stock Android experience.

This brand-new smartphone also boasts a powerful 50MP quad function camera system, and a 5000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger that keeps the user going strong all day.1

Further, with 3 Carrier Aggregation, 4X4 MIMO, and NFC, get the best-in-class connectivity and blazing-fast data speeds even on 4G networks.



Availability & Pricing



The moto g71 5G comes in two serene colors, Neptune Green and Arctic Blue and will be available in a 6GB+128GB variant. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart at just INR 18,999 starting today, January 19th, 12pm.



Special Offers & Discounts:



Consumers can buy the moto g71 5G at an effective price of just INR 18,249 inclusive of ICICI Bank offer during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starting 19th January 2022. The offer will be valid till 22nd January only.



For more details, please visit: https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g71-5g-neptune-green-128-gb/p/itmf4001ad9b6a40?pid=MOBG6FWD9GYP3VWJ

Legal disclaimers



Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.



3 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.



4 Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.



5 Actual refresh rate may vary due to factors such as settings, content and game type.



6 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.



7 MicroSD card sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...