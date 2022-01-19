Personetics Secures Over $160 Million in 2021 and Accelerates the Global Expansion of Its AI-Driven Personalization and Engagement Solutions for Financial Institutions With $85 Million Investment From Thoma Bravo

Business Wire India

Over 120 million bank customers are now ‘self-driving’ their finances with Personetics’ Engagement Platform and increasing their financial well-being

Personetics’ Engagement Platform has generated over 6.5bn insights and saved for customers utilizing its business solutions over $500m

Personetics partners with over 80 financial institutions in 30 global markets

Personetics’ growth has been driven by its advanced AI analytics and data assets which are adaptive to any market

Personetics, the leading global provider of financial-data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers, today announced it has raised $85m in growth funding from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. Personetics secured a total funding of over $160 million in 2021.Personetics is backed by Viola Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Nyca Partners and Warburg Pincus.

Operating in a global market worth approximately $15 billion, Personetics’ AI-based engagement platform is becoming a market standard in financial-data-driven personalization, customer engagement and money management for global financial institutions across all channels. Personetics partners with financial institutions to re-invent financial services by integrating, automated intelligence into every customer interaction, creating significant business impact in months rather than years.

Personetics’ AI-powered technology is focused on proactive engagement: analyzing financial data in real-time, understanding individuals’ financial behaviors, anticipating their needs and acting on their behalf. Personetics provides day-to-day enriched data, insights, financial advice, and automated wellness programs, tailored to retail banking, small business, wealth management and cardholders. Financial Institutions using Personetics’ AI software see an increase of up to 35% in digital customer engagement, a 20% increase in account and balance growth; and a 17% increase in the adoption of personalized product recommendations and advice.

Personetics strives to actualize a world of ‘self-driving finance’ where financial institutions proactively act on behalf of their customers to increase lifetime value and drive business impact. Combining Personetics’ self-driving finance with open banking/finance will reshape the financial services business model and accelerate engagement with customers.

Flagship clients include many of the worlds leading banks, such as U.S. Bank (US), Huntington Bank (USA), RBC (Canada), BMO (Canada), Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy), Santander (Spain), KBC (Belgium), Metro Bank (UK), UOB (Singapore), Hyundai Card (Korea) and MUFG (Japan).

Financial institutions use Personetics’ agile tools and its low-code Engagement Builder, a Creation & Management Console, to quickly modify hundreds of pre-programmed insights and build customized user journeys to accelerate their innovation. This empowers financial institutions to share real-time personalized insights and advice, as well as automated, self-adjustable financial wellness programs across its customer base which is comprised of individual banking customers, small businesses and wealth management customers.

David Sosna, CEO and Co-Founder of Personetics, said:

“Data-driven personalization and customer engagement is the battleground for financial institutions all over the world. Banks are increasingly moving from a passive to a proactive relationship with customers and are looking for new ways to help them improve their financial well-being. Personetics provides financial institutions with the most comprehensive engagement platform on the market, enabling agility and differentiation with an agile delivery for quick business impact. We are excited to partner with Thoma Bravo, one of the world’s most experienced financial technology investors, to further drive this rapid growth and innovation. Together, we will deliver our vision of ‘self-driving finance’; reaching new partners and clients, while also supporting our existing customers with innovative business solutions that drive business impact.”

Robert Sayle, a Partner at Thoma Bravo, said:

“As the range and complexity of financial products continues to grow, Personetics simplifies and personalizes banking for consumers with its industry-leading AI technology. We are thrilled to partner with Personetics and leverage our operational expertise in software and financial technology to help accelerate the company’s momentum, the introduction of new products and technology, and the platform‘s reach to financial institutions and their customers across the globe.”

About Personetics:

Focused on enabling proactive engagement for Financial Institutions, Personetics’ AI analyzes financial data in real-time to understand customer financial behavior, anticipate customer needs and deliver a hyper-personalized experience. With solutions designed for the mass market, wealth management, and small business customers, the technology enables banks to offer day-to-day insights, financial advice, and automated wellness programs to customers. Banks use Personetics’ agile tools to rapidly create their own personalization IP to serve the unique needs of their customers and differentiate themselves in a crowded market. With these advances, banks have transformed their digital banking into the center of the customers’ financial lives while also delivering significant business impact.

Led by a team of seasoned financial and technology entrepreneurs, Personetics strives to actualize a world of ‘Self-Driving Finance’ where banks proactively act on behalf of their customers – a win-win for customers and banks alike. Founded in 2011, Personetics operates through offices in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Rio De Janeiro and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.personetics.com.

About Thoma Bravo:

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $91 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm’s deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 325 companies representing over $155 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52562469/en



Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...