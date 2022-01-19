GE Targets Lower Emissions by Removing 51,000 Tons SO2 per Year for Anuppur Thermal Power Plant

Business Wire India

In this association with Apollo International Limited for MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd. as the power producer, General Electric (GE) will design the complete Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization (WFGD) system and supply key components for the 2X600 MW Anuppur Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Madhya Pradesh

Cleaning 7.4 mn cubic metre of flue-gas per hour and removing 51,000 tons SO2 per year – this is another step towards GE’s goal of aiding India’s ambition to lower environmental footprint for thermal power plants

GE Power India Limited (GEPIL)*, a leading player in India’s power generation market, is associating with Apollo International Limited for MB Power Madhya Pradesh Ltd. as the power producer. In this association, GE will design and supply the WFGD system for the 2X 600 MW Anuppur TPP located in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. This is GE’s first FGD order for an independent power producer in the country.

The project involves design, engineering and supply of key components for the WFGD system. Once completed, it will support the customer in cleaning 7.4 million cubic metre per hour of flue gas and removing 51,000 tons/year of SO2. The project is expected to be commissioned by 2024 and will help the end-user comply with emission norms for SO2 in thermal power plants.

GE’s Air Quality Control System (AQCS) solutions offer real and tangible impact for customers and their communities in terms of improving overall air quality. Commenting on the win, Prashant Jain, Managing Director of GE Power India Ltd. said, “Government of India’s commitment to reduce overall levels of SOx and NOx in atmospheric pollution is encouraging. We are happy to have received this order for WFGD, the first for GE from an independent power producer in the country, it shows the trust our customers lay in us when it comes to contributing towards a cleaner future for the nation. This solution will help lower SO2 emissions and will serve to improve the overall quality of air in surrounding areas.”

“We are glad to have GE supporting us in the implementation of the WFGD systems for our Anuppur plant to meet the emission norms,” said Mr. Vinod Agarwal – Sr. Vice President – Power, MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd.

“We are happy to partner with GE, the most experienced technology provider and a leading player in India’s FGD market. We look forward to the success of the project,” Tanuj Kumar, Business Head & COO, Apollo International Limited.

GE’s AQCS portfolio offers advanced air pollution control solutions including design, engineering, supply, construction, commissioning and O&M. GE Steam Power India is currently executing 13 GW worth of FGD projects using both wet and semi-dry technologies, across the country. Additionally, GE Steam Power India is also executing 13.24 GW worth of projects for NOx control. GE’s solutions lower environmental footprint for power plants firing various kinds of fuels and provide customized solutions indigenously. These solutions go a long way in aiding customers adhere to environmental regulations on reduction of SO2 and NOx from utility and industrial plants to deliver cleaner power.

