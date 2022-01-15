Alpha Blue Ocean Announces the Launch of WiSeSat by WiSeKey on the Space X’s Transporter 3 mission

Business Wire India

Alpha Blue Ocean, the family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse and financial partner of WISeKey (Tickers: SW: WIHN and US: WKEY), announces the new technological breakthrough of the Swiss group led by Carlos Creus Moreira. On January 13, 2022, WISeKey launched the audacious project to generate the first NFT from space…

On January 13, 2021, WISeKey launched its first WISeSat pico satellite via SpaceX’s (*) Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter 3 mission to generate the first NFT from space.

The NFT will be captured by the WISeSat satellite station in La Linea in south of Spain and minted on WISe.ART NFT Marketplace.

Pierre Vannineuse founder and CIO of Alpha Blue Ocean said “Alpha Blue Ocean would like to praise this technological hardware and software achievement by WISeKey’s teams. It will allow the NFT ecosystem to evolve towards a truly global constellation by generating the first NFT from space! We are over the moon to have participated in the financing of WISeKey in order to achieve this goal and to see that it has garnered the support of industry giants such as SpaceX (*) which aims to facilitate humanity’s conquest of space!”

This operation is the result of recent strategic investments, in particular a stake in FOSSA Systems, the group headed by Julian Fernandez. The WISeSat satellite is a security-hardened FOSSASAT-2E satellite designed to further drive down satellite costs for the already-small CubeSat size.

Amine Nedjai, CEO of Alpha Blue Ocean and all the team would like to congratulate Team WISeKey for this latest achievement which has already entered the annals of history.

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneer and leading stakeholder in alternative finance in Europe, particularly in the life science and technology sector. Over a four-year period, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has committed to over €1.5 bn in financial engagements, with the majority invested in cutting-edge industrial technology projects.

“(*) SpaceX was created by the entrepreneur Elon Musk that is also known for multiple other high tech and high stake endeavors such as Tesla Inc. (TSLA: US), The Boring Company, X.com – now part of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL: US) -, Neuralink, OpenAI & Zip2 but also known as a key opinion leader within the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.”

